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Бургас ще бъде домакин на музикалния конкурс "Евровизия 2027" * * * Морският град беше избран от БНТ и Европейския съюз за радио и телевизия (EBU) * * * Големият финал ще се проведе на 15 май догодина в "Арена Бургас", а полуфиналите ще бъдат на 11 и 13 май.

International Ballet Competition in Varna To Be Restored

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Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
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възстановяват варненският балетен конкурс

The Varna International Ballet Competition — the world's first forum of its kind — could be revived. In the summer of 2028 or 2029, stars of the world's great ballet companies could once again take to the stage of the Summer Theatre. The state, the Varna regional administration and the municipality are joining forces in a working group to help revive the prestigious and highly important event, six years after the “Ballet Olympics” was discontinued.

The year is 1964. Varna's Summer Theatre welcomes the world's ballet elite for the first international ballet competition. Over the following 56 years, more than 3,000 participants from 30 countries perform on its stage. Among those who receive their first major awards here are Vladimir Vasiliev, Mikhail Baryshnikov and Sylvie Guillem, Natalia Makarova and Patrick Dupond, José Martínez and Yoko Morishita. Bulgarian stars Krasimira Koldamova and Vera Kirova, Kalina Bogoeva, Yasen Valchanov and Dilara Mehmedova also began their careers in Varna.

Following disputes and financial difficulties, the world's oldest and most prestigious ballet forum was suspended in 2020. Work to revive it begins today under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture.

Evtim Miloshev, Minister of Culture: “Of course, there is still a long way to go in terms of organisation, positioning the event appropriately and updating it to reflect the contemporary characteristics of ballet as an art form.”*

Funding and organisation are the key issues to be resolved. The dispute over the rights to the trademark between Varna Municipality and the private International Ballet Competition – Varna Foundation must also be settled.

Blagomir Kotsev, Mayor of Varna: “I believe that the issue of the trademark will be resolved one way or another, and it is very important to find a way to organise the whole event.”

The revival of the International Ballet Competition would also boost tourism.

Mario Smarkov, Varna Regional Governor: “Given the importance of this wonderful cause, there are no difficulties that can stop us.”

Ilin Dimitrov, Minister of Tourism: “We can promise a longer season, more charter flights and more scheduled flights.”

Work should also continue on plans to renovate the Summer Theatre. The ambition is for Varna to host the “Ballet Olympics” again within three years at the latest.

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