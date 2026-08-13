Speculation Over Accommodations for “Eurovision 2027”: 25,000 euros per night for an apartment in Burgas

Within minutes of the announcement that Burgas would host the world’s biggest music competition, bookings surged to record levels.

Some overnight accommodation prices also reached record highs – €25,000 for an apartment that currently costs 35 times less, at €718.

At the other end of the spectrum was Sofia, where large numbers of previously made bookings were cancelled.

Alexander learned from friends over the phone that Eurovision would be held in Burgas. He rents out six apartments in the city centre and near the Sea Garden. By the time he had finished the phone call, the available dates for May next year at his apartments had already been booked.

Alexander Fotev, owner of short-term rental apartments: “While we were talking, the bookings started coming in. It was madness here for the next hour or two. From the 1st to the 27th or 28th, everything is booked. There has been a slight increase – between €150 and €200.”

Alexander described the prices appearing on apartment rental platforms as unrealistic. The Burgas Regional Tourism Chamber shares the same view.

Evelina Puleva, member of the board of the Burgas Regional Tourism Chamber: “I came across prices of €11,000 for five days. It’s ridiculous. What are we going to offer for €11,000 – quality? Service? Food? We’re not Bora Bora, after all. We have damaged our tourism so much, and now it’s time to revive it.”

In Sofia, meanwhile, thousands of bookings were made in the first few minutes after the Eurovision final in Vienna, but the situation in the short-term rental market is now completely different.

Previously booked dates for apartments advertised online are now showing up in red.

Todor Kolev, manager of an apartment management company: “Within a few hours of the announcement, a large proportion of the bookings we had received for next year had already been cancelled. Perhaps around a third of them. And we expect this to continue. At the moment, a night in this apartment costs around €100–120 – a three-bedroom apartment in central Sofia. But if Sofia had remained the host of Eurovision 2027 in May, this apartment would have cost more than €300–350 per night.”

The tourism industry in Burgas is already issuing a warning:

Alexander Fotev, owner of short-term rental apartments: “With these prices, we need to make sure we retain the people who come here, so that they will return in the future.” Evelina Puleva, member of the board of the Burgas Regional Tourism Chamber: “I would urge all our colleagues – let’s not speculate with prices.”

They hope hosting Eurovision will become Bulgaria’s best advertisement.