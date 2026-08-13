БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Милена Милотинова: Бургас е избран за домакин заради...
Чете се за: 21:15 мин.
Трима арестувани при акция на ГДБОП срещу лихварски групи...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Бургас ще бъде домакин на музикалния конкурс "Евровизия 2027" * * * Морският град беше избран от БНТ и Европейския съюз за радио и телевизия (EBU) * * * Големият финал ще се проведе на 15 май догодина в "Арена Бургас", а полуфиналите ще бъдат на 11 и 13 май.

After Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: National Revenue Agency Reports 0.3% Inflation

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
EN
Запази
въвеждане еврото инфлация отчитат нап
Снимка: БТА

Bulgaria has recorded 0.3% inflation since the introduction of the euro, according to the National Revenue Agency (NAP). Inspections indicate a smooth transition without a shock in prices.

Teams from the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) and the National Revenue Agency (NRA) have conducted nearly 40,000 inspections over the course of one year. Grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and gas stations were inspected. A total of over 3,260,000 euros in fines was collected. The CPC is adamant that oversight does not end with the elimination of dual pricing.

Hristo Markov, Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA): “From 1 October to 8 August 2026, NAP colleagues carried out 23,420 inspections. Fiscal inspectors carried out more than 4,200 inspections at food shops, more than 375 at meat and fish shops, and more than 857 at petrol stations.”

Alexander Kolyachev, Chairman of the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP):“What did we check? Correct conversion at the official exchange rate and correct rounding of prices. Whether prices were displayed correctly in both currencies. Whether the advertised price corresponded to the price actually paid, and whether price increases were economically justified.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
1
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
Гледайте европейското първенство по плуване в Париж по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте европейското първенство по плуване в Париж по БНТ 3
Гледайте световното първенство по художествена гимнастика в ефира на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
3
Гледайте световното първенство по художествена гимнастика в ефира...
Никола Цолов е сред основните кандидати за място във Формула 1 през 2027 година
4
Никола Цолов е сред основните кандидати за място във Формула 1 през...
Спекула с нощувките за "Евровизия 2027": 25 000 евро за апартамент в Бургас
5
Спекула с нощувките за "Евровизия 2027": 25 000 евро за...
Министърът на туризма за домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия 2027": Убеден съм, че ще се справим повече от добре
6
Министърът на туризма за домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия...

Най-четени

Жестокото убийство в Пловдив: Младежите са били Георги повече от час и си купили дюнери с парите му
1
Жестокото убийство в Пловдив: Младежите са били Георги повече от...
На 12 август предстои пълно слънчево затъмнение
2
На 12 август предстои пълно слънчево затъмнение
Убийство край Слънчев бряг: Мъж е намушкан с нож, заподозреният се опитал да избяга
3
Убийство край Слънчев бряг: Мъж е намушкан с нож, заподозреният се...
Двете момичета от групата, задържана за убийството на Георги в Пловдив, обжалват ареста си
4
Двете момичета от групата, задържана за убийството на Георги в...
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
5
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул в българското въздушно пространство
6
Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул...

More from: Economy

Speculation Over Accommodations for “Eurovision 2027”: 25,000 euros per night for an apartment in Burgas
Speculation Over Accommodations for “Eurovision 2027”: 25,000 euros per night for an apartment in Burgas
Dual Price Display in Levs and Euros in Bulgaria Comes to an End: Financial Services Prices to Be Displayed Only in Euros from 9 August Dual Price Display in Levs and Euros in Bulgaria Comes to an End: Financial Services Prices to Be Displayed Only in Euros from 9 August
Чете се за: 06:17 мин.
Watermelon Growers Leave Crops Unharvested as Farmgate Prices Plunge Watermelon Growers Leave Crops Unharvested as Farmgate Prices Plunge
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
No Risk to Operations at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant Despite Record-Low Danube Levels, Energy Minister says No Risk to Operations at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant Despite Record-Low Danube Levels, Energy Minister says
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Electricity Consumption in Bulgaria: Power Generation Up by Nearly 7% Since the Beginning of the Year Electricity Consumption in Bulgaria: Power Generation Up by Nearly 7% Since the Beginning of the Year
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Budget Deficit Remains High at €2.416 Billion at End of June Budget Deficit Remains High at €2.416 Billion at End of June
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Милена Милотинова: Бургас е избран за домакин заради най-силна цялостна кандидатура
Милена Милотинова: Бургас е избран за домакин заради най-силна...
Чете се за: 21:15 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев за домакинството на "Евровизия 2027": Свикнал съм с критиката, поздравявам Бургас Васил Терзиев за домакинството на "Евровизия 2027": Свикнал съм с критиката, поздравявам Бургас
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Поморие отбеляза домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия 2027" с шоу на пеещите фонтани Поморие отбеляза домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия 2027" с шоу на пеещите фонтани
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
След жестокото убийство: В Кричим се прощават с Георги Кузев След жестокото убийство: В Кричим се прощават с Георги Кузев
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Трима арестувани при акция на ГДБОП срещу лихварски групи в...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Дейв Гудман, ЕBU: Очакваме един фантастичен конкурс с българско...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Общество
Бургас е домакин на „Евровизия 2027“: Какво ще предложи...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Минималната работна заплата: Обсъждат механизма за изчисление във...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ