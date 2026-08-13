After Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: National Revenue Agency Reports 0.3% Inflation

Bulgaria has recorded 0.3% inflation since the introduction of the euro, according to the National Revenue Agency (NAP). Inspections indicate a smooth transition without a shock in prices.

Teams from the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) and the National Revenue Agency (NRA) have conducted nearly 40,000 inspections over the course of one year. Grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and gas stations were inspected. A total of over 3,260,000 euros in fines was collected. The CPC is adamant that oversight does not end with the elimination of dual pricing.