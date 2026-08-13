After Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: National Revenue Agency Reports 0.3% Inflation

Bulgaria has recorded 0.3% inflation since the introduction of the euro, according to the National Revenue Agency (NAP). Inspections indicate a smooth transition without a shock in prices.
Teams from the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) and the National Revenue Agency (NRA) have conducted nearly 40,000 inspections over the course of one year. Grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and gas stations were inspected. A total of over 3,260,000 euros in fines was collected. The CPC is adamant that oversight does not end with the elimination of dual pricing.
Hristo Markov, Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA): “From 1 October to 8 August 2026, NAP colleagues carried out 23,420 inspections. Fiscal inspectors carried out more than 4,200 inspections at food shops, more than 375 at meat and fish shops, and more than 857 at petrol stations.”
Alexander Kolyachev, Chairman of the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP):“What did we check? Correct conversion at the official exchange rate and correct rounding of prices. Whether prices were displayed correctly in both currencies. Whether the advertised price corresponded to the price actually paid, and whether price increases were economically justified.”