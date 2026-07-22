The U.S. Has Pledged to Protect Bulgaria from a Potential Threat from Iran

The United States has pledged to protect Bulgaria from a potential threat from Iran following the U.S. decision to deploy eight tanker aircraft at the Bezmer airfield.

The United States has pledged to help protect Bulgaria against any potential threat from Iran following Washington's decision to deploy eight aerial refuelling aircraft to Bezmer Air Base.

In a statement published on Facebook, the US European Command (EUCOM) said:

The U.S. has regional defense capabilities in NATO's eastern flank, including Bulgaria, and we work closely with the Bulgarian government, as well as our Allies and partners in the broader region, to remain vigilant against - and to counter - any potential threats.