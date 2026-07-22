БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Йотова е в готовност за свикване на КСНС и...
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
Пуснаха от ареста младежа, заснет с райски газ в...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Парламентът разреши базирането на 8 военни самолета на...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
САЩ обещаха да защитят България от потенциална заплаха от...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Кабинетът взима от ДПС сградата на ул....
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Народното събрание избра Пламен Тончев за председател на...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Румен Радев: Категорично е изключено от българска...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The U.S. Has Pledged to Protect Bulgaria from a Potential Threat from Iran

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
EN
Запази
сащ обещаха защитят българия потенциална заплаха страна иран
Снимка: Facebook

The United States has pledged to protect Bulgaria from a potential threat from Iran following the U.S. decision to deploy eight tanker aircraft at the Bezmer airfield.

The United States has pledged to help protect Bulgaria against any potential threat from Iran following Washington's decision to deploy eight aerial refuelling aircraft to Bezmer Air Base.

In a statement published on Facebook, the US European Command (EUCOM) said:

The U.S. has regional defense capabilities in NATO's eastern flank, including Bulgaria, and we work closely with the Bulgarian government, as well as our Allies and partners in the broader region, to remain vigilant against - and to counter - any potential threats.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

В Луковит разкриха незаконен цех за производство на гъби
1
В Луковит разкриха незаконен цех за производство на гъби
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ 3 ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
2
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ 3 ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
Слънце на запад, с проливни валежи на изток в следобедните часове
3
Слънце на запад, с проливни валежи на изток в следобедните часове
Делото за смъртта на полицаите Йордан Илиев и Атанас Градев започва на втора инстанция
4
Делото за смъртта на полицаите Йордан Илиев и Атанас Градев започва...
Силен вятър преобърна тир на Подбалканския път (СНИМКИ)
5
Силен вятър преобърна тир на Подбалканския път (СНИМКИ)
САЩ обещаха да защитят България от потенциална заплаха от страна на Иран
6
САЩ обещаха да защитят България от потенциална заплаха от страна на...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Испания покори света! "Ла Фурия“ пречупи Аржентина в продълженията и след европейската титла завоюва и световната корона
2
Испания покори света! "Ла Фурия“ пречупи Аржентина в...
Какъв шампионски дух! Аржентина избегна детронация и обля в сълзи Англия за финал
3
Какъв шампионски дух! Аржентина избегна детронация и обля в сълзи...
КНСБ категорично против отпадането на реда за определяне на минималната заплата в бюджета за 2026 г.
4
КНСБ категорично против отпадането на реда за определяне на...
Англия се утеши с бронза след спектакъл от голове срещу Франция
5
Англия се утеши с бронза след спектакъл от голове срещу Франция
Адвокатът на Стоян Мавродиев твърди, че няма подпис на банкера под документите за отпускане на кредита от ББР
6
Адвокатът на Стоян Мавродиев твърди, че няма подпис на банкера под...

More from: Bulgaria

Torrential Rain Floods Streets in Nessebar and Sunny Beach
Torrential Rain Floods Streets in Nessebar and Sunny Beach
Child Drowns in Swimming Pool at Hotel Complex in Sunny Beach Child Drowns in Swimming Pool at Hotel Complex in Sunny Beach
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash Near Vladaya Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash Near Vladaya
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Powerful Storm Batters Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea Coast Powerful Storm Batters Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea Coast
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Two Women Injured in Severe Storm in Yambol Two Women Injured in Severe Storm in Yambol
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Strong Winds Overturn Lorry on Sub-Balkan Road (PHOTOS) Strong Winds Overturn Lorry on Sub-Balkan Road (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът Йотова е в готовност за свикване на КСНС и при най-малкия сигнал за заплаха
Президентът Йотова е в готовност за свикване на КСНС и при...
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
У нас
Парламентът даде зелена светлина за разполагането на американски военни самолети в авиобаза "Безмер" (ОБЗОР) Парламентът даде зелена светлина за разполагането на американски военни самолети в авиобаза "Безмер" (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
У нас
Мощна буря удари Южното Черноморие, задействаха системата BG-ALERT Мощна буря удари Южното Черноморие, задействаха системата BG-ALERT
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Бурята във Варна: Около 100 сигнала са получени заради поройния дъжд (СНИМКИ) Бурята във Варна: Около 100 сигнала са получени заради поройния дъжд (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Две жени пострадаха от силната буря в Ямбол
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Силен вятър преобърна тир на Подбалканския път (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
САЩ обещаха да защитят България от потенциална заплаха от страна на...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
По света
Тръмп заплаши Иран, че САЩ ще ударят подземен ядрен обект край Натанз
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ