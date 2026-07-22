Torrential Rain Floods Streets in Nessebar and Sunny Beach

Torrential rain, accompanied in some areas by thunderstorms, has flooded streets in Nessebar and the Sunny Beach resort complex. A large amount of rainfall fell within a short period, making it difficult for both vehicles and pedestrians to move around.

The most serious disruption has been reported in low-lying sections of the road network, where large pools of water and temporary flooding have formed. Some vehicles are passing through the affected areas with increased caution, while traffic is moving slowly in places.

At present, there are no reports of injured people.







