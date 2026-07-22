Child Drowns in Swimming Pool at Hotel Complex in Sunny Beach

A child has drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel complex in the Bulgarian resort of Sunny Beach. The child was on holiday in Bulgaria with their parents.

The Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office has opened pre-trial proceedings into the incident.

The investigation concerns causing death as a result of ignorance or negligent performance of an occupation or other legally regulated activity that represents a source of increased risk, the prosecution said.

Procedural and investigative actions are currently being carried out in connection with the case.