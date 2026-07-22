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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria's Media Regulator Organises Discussion on Editorial Independence

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Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
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сем организира дискусия редакционната независимост
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Bulgaria's Council for Electronic Media (CEM) has organised a public discussion on editorial independence.

The aim of the forum is to bring together media professionals and representatives of the industry to formulate a set of common principles that will strengthen public trust while safeguarding editorial autonomy.

Participants identified attempts at external influence, failure to uphold journalistic standards, pressure on media management and the lack of a united media community as some of the main factors contributing to the deterioration of the media environment.

It was announced during the discussion that a set of Common Standards for Safeguarding Editorial Independence will be drafted by the end of September. CEM Chair Gabriela Naplatanova said numerous gaps had been identified in the existing legislative framework.

Gabriela Naplatanova, Chair of the Council for Electronic Media:

“The Council works transparently and openly, in line with its commitment to improving the media environment. This can only be achieved through strong and independent media that serve the public interest, because public trust is their most valuable asset.

“As a regulator, it is important for us to encourage professional dialogue within the journalism community to establish editorial standards, as provided for in the European Media Freedom Act and the European Commission's 2022 Recommendation.

“The European legal framework consistently promotes a model in which the protection of media pluralism is based on three mutually reinforcing elements:

  • independent editorial decisions, protected from political and economic pressure;
  • an independent regulator that exercises its powers without interfering in editorial content;
  • effective self-regulatory mechanisms and internal organisational safeguards that ensure transparency, professional ethics and journalists' participation in protecting editorial independence.”

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