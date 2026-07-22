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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Storm Damage in Varna: Flooding Throughout the City, Traffic Lights Out, and People Trapped in Their Cars (OVERVIEW)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
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Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
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щетите бурята варна наводнения целия град неработещи светофари блокирани хора колите
Снимка: BTA

Torrential rain caused widespread flooding across Varna, leaving seven people trapped in their vehicles in two flooded underpasses. Waterlogged streets and traffic lights knocked out by the storm led to severe congestion, while emergency services received more than 100 reports of storm-related incidents. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Although the storm lasted for only about an hour, it caused significant disruption across the city.

More than 50 litres of rain per square metre fell in a short period, overwhelming Varna's drainage system. Storm drains were unable to cope with the volume of water, leaving streets, ground-floor premises and shops flooded once again. Several people also became trapped in vehicles in two of the flooded underpasses.

Daniel Georgiev said:

“I didn't realise it was that deep.”
Asked whether he had seen the water in the underpass, he replied:

“You couldn't see anything.”

Describing what happened, he added:

“I drove in, the car stalled, and then the fire brigade rescued me. I couldn't open the door.”
Another witness said:

“We were worried about the man who was trapped in around two metres of water, so we got out to help him.”
Maksym Symeniuk said:

“The water kept rising and the car became stuck. I drove in because I didn't expect it to be so deep, but it turned out to be much deeper and the car started floating.”

For many local residents, the flooding was far from unprecedented.

Dimka Hristova, who owns a shop, said:

“This has happened many times before – six or seven times over the years. Water kept pouring in. I put down rugs and cushions to try to stop it, but nothing helped. Every passing car created a wave that came straight into the shop. I became frightened and called the emergency services.”

Business owners once again blamed inadequate maintenance of the drainage system.

Pavlin Gachev, another shop owner:

“The drains haven't been cleaned. The water came and the flooding happened within minutes. Everything worked well when the drains were first installed, but they clearly haven't been maintained. By now, the water should already have drained away.”

Floodwater also entered Varna Municipality's administrative building, affecting the Civil Registration Department. As a result, tax payments at the department will be suspended until Friday.

Among the buildings worst affected was the city's Puppet Theatre, where the storm destroyed the outdoor stage and flooded premises on the ground floor.

Photos: BTA

The flooding also severely affected the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) television centre in Varna. The entire ground floor, including the broadcast studio, control rooms, technical service areas and the scenery storage facility, was inundated. A duty team will remain on site overnight, while work to deal with the damage is expected to continue over the coming days.

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