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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

68th Mass Swim Across the Danube Will Take Place on July 25

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Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
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Снимка: BTA

The 68th mass swim across the Danube River will take place on 25 July near the town of Svishtov. The event will be held in the Pametnitsite area on the banks of the Danube, the municipal administration's press office said on July 22.

On the day of the event, registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the venue. Participants will undergo a medical examination before signing a declaration confirming that they are fit to swim.

Following the medical checks, all participants will be transported by barge platforms to a point near the Romanian town of Zimnicea. From there, they will swim in groups across an approximately one-kilometre stretch of the Danube to the Bulgarian bank.

All participants will receive certificates of participation. As part of the tradition, special awards will also be presented to the oldest and youngest swimmers, the largest participating group, and the families who swam across the river together.

The mass swim across the Danube is held every summer near Svishtov. The event is organised by the Municipality of Svishtov's Mass Sport and Sports Facilities Unit, in cooperation with the Bulgarian Red Cross and with the support of the Ministry of Defence, as well as a number of other organisations and institutions.

Source: BTA

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