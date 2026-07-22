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Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

From Phone Scams to AI Fraud: How to Protect Yourself from the Most Common Scams

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From fraudulent phone calls and fake text messages to scams on social media and the misuse of artificial intelligence, fraudsters are using an increasingly wide range of methods to deceive victims. Here are some of the most common scams and how to protect yourself.

Telephone scams remain among the most widespread forms of fraud, particularly targeting older people. Scammers continue to rely on familiar tactics, posing as relatives, police officers or doctors. By creating a sense of fear or urgency, they persuade victims to hand over money or valuables.

Phishing attacks are also among the most common forms of online fraud. Criminals send fake text messages, emails and links purporting to come from banks or other institutions. Once victims enter their banking details or verification codes, they can lose access to their funds.

The rapid development of artificial intelligence has introduced new risks. AI technology enables fraudsters to create convincing fake videos and cloned voices of relatives or well-known public figures. These are commonly used to lure victims into fraudulent investment schemes, promote fake products or obtain sensitive personal information.

Scams carried out through social media continue to be widespread, with criminals using fake profiles, deceptive advertisements and fraudulent online marketplaces to target unsuspecting users.

Home improvement scams are less common but can cause substantial financial losses. Fraudsters pose as builders or contractors and demand large advance payments, often insisting the money be transferred by bank transfer. After receiving the funds, they either cut off all contact with the customer or carry out work of an extremely poor standard.

Authorities advise the public to take the following precautions:

  • Inform elderly relatives about common fraud schemes.
  • Never provide personal or financial information over the phone or by email.
  • Do not open suspicious links or attachments.
  • Be cautious of content generated using artificial intelligence.
  • Always verify information through official channels, such as an institution's website, mobile app or local branch.
  • If you suspect you have been targeted by a scam, contact your bank immediately and report the incident to the police.



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