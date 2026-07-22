Severe Storm Floods Streets Across Varna, Causing Major Traffic Disruption (PHOTOS)

A powerful storm, accompanied by torrential rain and hurricane-force winds, swept through the coastal city of Varna, turning major roads into rivers within minutes. A large volume of water accumulated in a short period, overwhelming the city's drainage system, with storm drains unable to cope with the flow.

Dozens of reports have been received of flooding across the city. Among the worst-affected areas are the central underpass near the Dormition of the Mother of God Cathedral, the underpass at Makedonski Dom, First Alley (Aleya Parva), and Devnya Street near the petrol station, where traffic has been severely disrupted.

Several vehicles have become stranded in floodwater, while strong winds have brought down branches and trees in a number of locations.

At present, there are no reports of injuries or significant material damage. Emergency response teams are already on the ground, working to clear debris and pump water from the worst-affected areas.

Drivers are being urged to exercise extreme caution and, where possible, avoid travelling through the most severely affected parts of the city.