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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Anti-Hail Rocket Sparks Fire, Destroying Around 100 Decares of Wheat in Sliven Region

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Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
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ракета против градушки причини пожар унищожи около 100 декара пшеница
Снимка: БТА

A rocket launched from the Trapoklovo anti-hail launch site during an operation to suppress a hailstorm caused the fire that broke out near the village of Trapoklovo in the Sliven region on 20 July, destroying around 100 decares (10 hectares) of wheat, the Regional Directorate for Hail Suppression in Staro Selo has announced.

The directorate explained that anti-hail rockets are normally designed to disintegrate in the air after launch.

According to the directorate, the rocket was launched at 6:45 p.m. from Launch Site RP 1926 – Trapoklovo. One minute later, the rocket operator reported a fire and strong winds in the area. The rocket had been launched in automatic mode.

Following the outbreak of the fire, the fire service was notified. Part of the rocket was later recovered at the scene.

According to preliminary information, part of the affected wheat field had already been harvested, which is why the incident was initially reported as a stubble fire. However, another section of the crop had not yet been harvested.

The Regional Directorate for Hail Suppression said its staff are assisting the authorities with the investigation into the incident.

The Sliven Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior said the fire was reported at 6:49 p.m. on 20 July to the Sliven Regional Fire Safety and Civil Protection Service.

Four fire engines were deployed to tackle the blaze, assisted by officers from the Sliven District Police Department and agricultural machinery provided by a local farming association. Firefighters succeeded in saving 40 decares (4 hectares) of crops and three buildings.

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