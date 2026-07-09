Prime Minister Radev and German Investors Discuss High Technologies, AI and 'Smart Cities'

Prime Minister Rumen Radev on July 9 met representatives of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, as well as representatives of scientific and business organisations specialising in high technology, artificial intelligence, energy and smart city development. The meeting was held at the initiative of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade.

During the talks, the Prime Minister stressed that Bulgaria is undergoing a profound transformation aimed at building more effective institutions and creating a modern, predictable and competitive environment that encourages investment and innovation. Radev highlighted Bulgaria's strategic geographical location, highly skilled workforce and favourable tax policy among the country's key advantages.

Representatives of the business community presented ideas and best practices in high-tech industries and modern urban development, emphasising various opportunities for establishing partnerships with Bulgaria.

They identified Bulgaria's preparations for accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), improving the absorption of EU funds, and avoiding a budgetary policy of excessive restrictions that would come at the expense of economic development and growth.