Parliament Sets Date for Presidential Election

Bulgaria's Parliament has formally confirmed 25 October 2026 as the date for the country's presidential election, with a potential second round scheduled for 1 November.

The decision was finalised following a meeting of parliamentary group leaders held several days previously. However, the motion did not pass without opposition. "Democratic Bulgaria" voiced strong reservations, with MP Yordan Ivanov arguing that the timing was deliberately chosen to counter declining public confidence. He further criticised the prospect of a run-off falling on an official public holiday, declaring that his party would not support the proposed date.

In response, Petar Vitanov of "Progressive Bulgaria" dismissed the accusations, stating that the matter had been properly discussed at the chairpersons' council and was not an authoritarian act. He also rejected claims of waning trust, suggesting such sentiment was confined to "Facebook bubbles".

The measure was ultimately passed with the votes of "Progressive Bulgaria", the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), and "Vazrazhdane". "We Continue the Change" (WCC) abstained, while GERB-UDF and "Democratic Bulgaria" did not participate in the vote.

Under the Constitution, Parliament is responsible for scheduling the presidential election, which must be held no earlier than three months and no later than two months before the expiry of the incumbent President's term. The current head of state's term in office concludes on 22 January 2027.