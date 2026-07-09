Serious Road Accident near Muglizh Has Closed the Sub-Balkan Road; One Person Has Died

Traffic on road I-6 between Kazanlak and Gurkovo has been temporarily suspended following a serious road accident. The crash occurred at around 22:00 this evening, July 9, near the town of Maglizh (Southern Bulgaria, Stara Zagora district).

Initial information indicates that a lorry and a car collided. The driver of the car was killed at the scene, while his passenger sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by an emergency medical team.

The likely cause of the tragedy was a dangerous manoeuvre. According to initial reports, the car attempted a U-turn directly on the Sub-Balkan road and was struck by the heavy goods vehicle.

Police teams are at the scene. Traffic has been completely halted until the investigation is completed and the roadway is cleared. Vehicles are being diverted through alternative routes.

Photos: Ivan Yanev, BNT