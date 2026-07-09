Sofia Authorities Continue Crackdown on Electric Scooter Traffic Violations

Sofia Municipality, Municipal Police and the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior are continuing joint specialised operations to ensure that users of individual electric vehicles comply with traffic rules. The main aim is to improve the safety of all road users and prevent accidents, the Sofia Municipality press centre said on July 9.

"Safety is a shared responsibility. Enforcement is necessary, but our most important goal is prevention. We want everyone who uses an electric scooter to know the rules and understand that they are designed to protect the lives and health of both riders themselves and all other road users. That is why, alongside sanctions, we are continuing information campaigns among citizens," said Deputy Mayor for Public Order and Security, Lachezar Milushev.

During yesterday’s operation, carried out between 14:00 and 22:00, 43 penalty notices were issued to electric scooter riders, along with sanctions against six cyclists and three pedestrians.

Despite he rain that began during the operation, which led to a temporary reduction in inspections for safety reasons, teams identified numerous violations.