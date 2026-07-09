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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Case of the Sofia City Prosecutor: The Matter Concerning Emilia Rusinova Is to Be Addressed Next Week

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живо брифинг софийска градска прокуратура

A new composition of Bulgaria's Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is due to be elected on 21 November, Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov announced today, July 9. He said the selection process will begin on 17 October.

Commenting on the proceedings concerning the removal of Emilia Rusinova, Head of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, the minister said the deadline expires today for her to submit a written defence in response to his request.

Rules for the Election of a New Supreme Judicial Council: Plenum to Decide on Final Criteria

Nikolay Naydenov, Minister of Justice:

"Today marks the deadline under my request for Ms Rusinova to be given the opportunity to present her defence. I hope the matter I have raised will be considered next week. The deadline will be exceeded, but if a decision is taken next week, I do not believe that will be critical. I have submitted my requests for evidence, but the law does not permit me to disclose information from the disciplinary proceedings, and I will not breach it. As far as I understand, there will be a change in the composition of the disciplinary panel."

Report on Joint Travels of Prosecutor Emilia Rusinova and Wanted Former Investigator Petyo Petrov Trips Now Provided by Ministry of Interior

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