Serbian Court Approves Extradition of Former Head of Bulgarian Development Bank Stoyan Mavrodiev

A Serbian court has approved the extradition of Stoyan Mavrodiev to Bulgaria.

The decision was taken at a closed hearing after Mavrodiev submitted a request consenting to his extradition, his lawyer, Emanuel Yordanov, told BNT on July 9.

The documents authorising Mavrodiev's extradition have been sent to the Serbian Embassy in Bulgaria.

The court's ruling will not be appealed. The Bulgarian and Serbian authorities will now coordinate the arrangements for Mavrodiev's handover to the Bulgarian authorities.

Former Head of Bulgarian Development Bank Stoyan Mavrodiev Arrested in Belgrade, Extradition Process Underway