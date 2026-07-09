Police Search for Owner of Major Bread Factory in Pavlikeni

Police are searching for the owner of a large bread factory in the town of Pavlikeni (Northern Bulgaria). Dimitar Georgiev, 54, was reported missing yesterday.

Police said his car was found parked outside the bakery yesterday morning, after which all trace of him was lost. His family reported him missing after being unable to contact him for several hours. Volunteers have also joined the search effort.

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior said there is currently no evidence to suggest that Georgiev has been abducted.

Dimitar Georgiev is approximately 174 cm tall, of slim build, with short greying hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and knee-length denim shorts.

Police are appealing to anyone who sees Dimitar Georgiev or has information about his whereabouts to contact them on +359 610 53501, call the emergency number 112, or report the information to the nearest police station.