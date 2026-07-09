Government Proposes Higher Disability Benefit from 2027

The government has proposed increasing the maximum monthly benefit for people with disabilities to €252.51 from 1 January 2027. This is an increase of almost €30 on the current maximum amount.

Despite the proposed rise, people with disabilities say the benefit remains too low to provide a decent standard of living. As a result, many are forced to seek employment, only to face another major challenge – finding a job.

Mihail Todorov, who has cerebral palsy, said securing employment remains one of the biggest challenges for people with disabilities.

"When I see people like me, I see how difficult life can sometimes be for them, and I understand what they are going through," he said.

In Bulgaria, employment opportunities are available through national and EU-funded programmes, under which people with disabilities can be employed for up to two years. Last year, 64 people with permanent disabilities found work through the Labour Bureau in Blagoevgrad. Since the beginning of this year, a further 15 have secured employment.

Petya Gyurova, Director of the Labour Bureau in Blagoevgrad:

"Bulgarian legislation provides a number of mechanisms to encourage the social and labour integration of these individuals. By making use of these protective measures, employers are encouraged to hire people with disabilities."

Iva Popovska, team leader at the St Ivan Rilski Family-Type Accommodation Centre for Children and Young People with Disabilities: "Once the programme ends, the employer either has to cover all employment costs independently, or the contract is terminated. Just when the person has adapted to the workplace and been accepted by colleagues, they find themselves back on the labour market."