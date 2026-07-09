Rules for the Election of a New Supreme Judicial Council: Plenum to Decide on Final Criteria

The Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is expected to adopt today, July 9, the final rules for the election of members of the Council’s new composition.

The decision will determine the deadline for nominating candidates, the duration of the election campaign and the period for submitting the candidates’ platforms.

The amendments to the Judicial System Act, which came into force on 1 July, stipulate that voting will take place only with paper ballots, while polling stations will be set up in regional courts and prosecutor’s offices. Only for investigators is voting to be conducted by appellate district.

The elections for the professional quota must be held no later than 17 October.