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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria and Seven Other Countries Oppose the Start of a New Round of Negotiations on Serbia's EU Membership

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Bulgaria and seven other European Union member states have opposed the opening of a new round of accession negotiations with Serbia. The issue was discussed at a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels earlier today, July 8.

Alongside Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Estonia, Lithuania and Croatia opposed the opening of a new negotiating cluster, according to European media reports citing diplomatic sources.

Yesterday, the European Commission proposed that member states approve the opening of Cluster 3 in Serbia's accession negotiations. The cluster covers eight negotiating chapters and focuses on competitiveness and inclusive growth. The opening of a new negotiating cluster requires the unanimous approval of all EU member states.

Speaking in the European Parliament today, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said the recommendation to open Cluster 3 was based on recent positive developments in Serbia. According to the European Commission, accession negotiations with Belgrade should continue to ensure the country does not fall behind the other Western Balkan candidate states.

However, many EU member states remain sceptical because of concerns over the rule of law, corruption, media freedom and Serbia's refusal to impose sanctions on Russia. At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron has argued that Belgrade should be encouraged on its path towards EU membership, saying the bloc needs a strong and democratic Serbia.

The European Commission also said that Belgrade is cooperating with the EU to prevent the circumvention of sanctions, has provided significant support to Ukraine, and has stepped up high-level political contacts with Kyiv.

Serbia formally applied for membership of the European Union in 2009 and was granted candidate status in 2012.

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