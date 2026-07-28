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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Defence Ministry Exploring Options for Second-Hand Fighter Jets Amid Delay to Bulgaria's Second Batch of F-16s

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Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
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Inquiries have been sent to several countries regarding available aircraft and spare parts

водят преговори полша закупуване самолети миг заявиха министерството отбраната

Bulgaria's Ministry of Defence is exploring options to acquire second-hand fighter aircraft following delays to the delivery of the country's second batch of F-16 Block 70 jets. The ministry confirmed the information to BNT after Poland's defence minister said Warsaw would be prepared to sell its MiG-29 fighter aircraft to Bulgaria if Poland and Ukraine fail to reach an agreement in the coming weeks.

The Ministry of Defence said it is assessing various options to maintain the Bulgarian Air Force's defence capabilities until the F-16 Block 70 fleet reaches full operational capability.

According to the ministry, the delay in the delivery of the second batch of eight aircraft makes it necessary to take measures to ensure the Air Force can continue to fulfil its airspace protection responsibilities.

A range of options is being examined to guarantee the uninterrupted fulfilment of NATO's Air Policing mission.

In this context, the ministry has sent enquiries to several countries, including Poland and Hungary, regarding the availability of aircraft and spare parts. At the same time, it is also exploring the possibility of acquiring pre-owned F-16 and JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, for which requests for information have likewise been submitted.

The Ministry of Defence is currently awaiting responses to its enquiries. It stressed that no negotiations have begun with any of the countries concerned, and no decision has been taken on acquiring any specific type of aircraft.

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