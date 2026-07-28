Youth Festival “My Sofia. Young People with Causes” Returns to Sofia Summer Fest

The fifth edition of the youth festival “My Sofia. Young People with Causes” is returning to Sofia Summer Fest, the organisers announced.

According to them, on 14 and 15 August the event will bring together music, sport, innovation and important social causes. Hosts of the festival will be Petko Kralev and Irena Mateeva. On the first day, the stage will welcome the band No More Many More, while on 15 August audiences will see performances by Scarlet and Ogi 23.

This year’s edition is dedicated to three causes.

The first, animal adoption, is being organised together with Four Paws and Ecoravnovesie. Therapy puppies and dogs looking for new homes will be present at the venue. Dog owners will have access to a dedicated zone with AATraining, offering advice, games and prizes.

Health prevention is the focus of the campaign “Code: Prevention. Now is the time, so you can have time.” Visitors will have access to free individual consultations with a dermatologist, psychologist, physiotherapist and osteoesthetic specialist.

The third cause is supported by the Sofia Prevention and Information Centre for Drug Addiction, which is preparing engaging activities featuring “alcohol goggles” and interactive challenges.

The programme will also include interactive demonstrations by Muzeiko for younger visitors and scientific experiments from the Sofia Science Festival for older young explorers, as well as innovative projects from the Academy for Visionaries.

The festival programme will also feature 30-second caricatures, a creative workshop with artist Nikolay Tabakov, a workshop for handmade fabric jewellery, and free reader cards from the Sofia City Library.

Visitors will also be able to take part in lacrosse and cornhole sessions, breakdance demonstrations, group workouts including zumba, yoga and PboXx, as well as dedicated dance areas for salsa, bachata and K-pop. A professional colour consultant will offer individual colour analysis sessions.

The eighth edition of “Sofia UP: Meetings for Entrepreneurs” will feature the founders of some of Sofia’s biggest festivals, Borislav Galabov and Aleksi Kalev.

Source: BTA