All Passengers Evacuated from Cruise Ship Stranded on the Danube near Vidin

By 6:30 p.m. on July 28, all passengers had been successfully evacuated from the cruise ship that ran aground on the Danube River near river kilometre 817, around 25 kilometres upstream from Vidin.

The Border Police vessel completed a total of 20 trips to transport the passengers, the General Directorate Border Police said.

A total of 186 passengers and 52 crew members and service staff were safely transferred during the rescue operation.

Border Police Officers Evacuate Passengers and Crew from Stranded Ship on the Danube







