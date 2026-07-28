Dry Grass and Shrubs Burning in Several Places near Montana

Dry grass and scrubland caught fire at several locations near Montana (Northwestern Bulgaria) today, July 28. A report of a blaze between Montana and the village of Studeno Buche was received at around 10:20 a.m.

Seven fire engines and 20 firefighters from the Montana Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection were dispatched to the scene.

Photo: BNT

During the firefighting operation, crews identified and contained two separate fire fronts in opposite parts of the village's surrounding area. Both fires had been extinguished by around 3:00 p.m.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m., however, BNT's team in Montana spotted smoke rising from the same area. Following a report, the Montana Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry confirmed to BNT that strong winds had reignited one of the two fire fronts.

Meanwhile, a third wildfire involving dry grass and scrub broke out in the area surrounding the village of Slavotin.

"There is currently no danger to residents in the settlements near the affected areas," the Interior Ministry said.

No injuries have been reported and no property has been damaged. More than 80 decares (approximately 8 hectares) of dry vegetation have been destroyed.

The suspected cause of the fires is human negligence.