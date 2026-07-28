"The group around Ivaylo Kalushev had been preparing to secure a huge amount of funding through environmental projects. It was a massive scheme aimed at obtaining substantial funding for environmental projects under the Recovery and Resilience Plan. The connections have already been made public and people are aware of them. They lead to Democratic Bulgaria and We Continue the Change," environmentalist Atanas Rusev told BNT's The Day Begins on July 28.

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Rusev also said he had been assisting investigators since the first day of the inquiry.

Atanas Rusev, environmental activist: "I have personally been assisting the investigation from day one. I remained silent because I have been actively cooperating with the investigators, as everyone who is involved in or knows something about this case should be doing. I have known some of these people over the years, and I have been providing information. While I have been cooperating, there are three groups who are not only failing to assist but are hindering the investigation. "The first group consists of journalists and media outlets that, without any evidence, have been spreading speculation online and through the media they control. This has created division, particularly in public opinion, something that would not be acceptable in a normal state.

The second group consists of people close to the suspect—friends, acquaintances, and parents—who, in the same way, know a great deal but remain silent. They are not telling the truth. There are also people who were part of this community 35 years ago. Some of them are now married and have children. All of them remain silent as well. The third group I’m going to talk about is the most frightening. These are the politicians who financed the entire organisation. They supported all of this and are also keeping completely silent about what they did at that mountain hut. As for the investigation—I am not a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior—but as far as I know, it is nearly complete. The final forensic analyses are currently being completed. I know there is new information regarding the case; there are new witnesses who have come forward. There is physical evidence. There is 100% certainty about what happened, how it happened, and under what circumstances. Some of these moments were captured on camera. The cameras record in 4K at the highest resolution.”

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Asked whether the authorities were pursuing the theory of murder followed by suicide, allegedly involving Ivaylo Kalushev, Rusev replied:

"That is the official version, and I do not believe there is anything further to add. There is nothing that contradicts that version. On the contrary."

The 'Petrohan' Tragedy: Investigators Point to Three Suicides at the Lodge, and a Double Murder Followed by Suicide near Okolchitsa

When asked whether there had been a cult of personality surrounding Kalushev, he said:

"All of those elements certainly existed, but I repeat that everything will come out during the investigation. These facts cannot be concealed. There is extensive evidence that has been gathered in accordance with the proper legal procedures. These are not fabrications or speculation – they are evidence."

BNT: How much politics is involved in the “Petrohan” case?

Unfortunately, there’s a lot of politics involved in all of this, because it turns out that the group around Ivaylo Kalushev had been set up to absorb an enormous amount of funding for environmental projects. In fact, it was a massive scheme. The organisations he created were set up to receive a massive amount of funding for environmental projects under the Recovery and Resilience Plan. That’s part of the major ramification of this case. All those politicians who showed up at that mountain lodge or were involved in any way should, in my opinion, be summoned for questioning.”

BNT: Where does the money trail allegedly lead—to which political figures, to which officials? Can you be more specific?

Atanas Rusev, environmentalist: “These connections have been made public; I don’t need to name them. People know them. They lead to ‘Democratic Bulgaria’ and ‘We Continue the Change.’ That’s where they lead. In my opinion, the truth will come out. Sooner or later, it will come out. There’s no way it can be buried or concealed."

***

Six people have been found dead in suspected murder-suicides - three bodies, including that of a 15 year old, were found in a camper van parked in a remote area of Stara Planina near Okolchitsa Peak on Sunday, February 8. Investigators said they were connected to three others found dead near a burned 'Petrohan' Lodge on February 2.