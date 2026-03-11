БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Борислав Сарафов остава изпълняващ функциите главен прокурор
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
НАП пусна предварително попълнените данъчни декларации
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Държавата готви мерки за справяне с нарастващите цени на...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Прокуратурата: Вдигната е банковата тайна за 44 сметки,...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
1 600 000 пенсионери ще получат великденски добавки
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Д-р Благомир Здравков е избран за управител на Детската...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Investigation into the “Petrohan” Case involving the Deaths of Six People: Banking Secrecy Lifted for 44 Accounts

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 07:52 мин.
EN
Запази
прокуратурата вдигната банковата тайна сметки свързани нпо петрохан
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Witnesses have been questioned and banking secrecy has been lifted on 44 bank accounts in connection with the activities of the NGO “National Agency for Control of Protected Areas”. Authorities are now awaiting information on the movement of funds in those accounts.

The update was given at a briefing at the Palace of Justice by Deputy Appellate Prosecutor Nataliya Nikolova of the Sofia Appellate Prosecutor’s Office on March 11.

The 'Petrohan' Tragedy: Investigators Point to Three Suicides at the Lodge, and a Double Murder Followed by Suicide near Okolchitsa

According to Nikolova, investigators are awaiting the results of checks and financial audits involving five individuals and seven legal entities. Donations had been made both to the organisation and to its members, including by public officials.

“Over the past three to four years, according to witness testimony, donations amounting to nearly 300,000 leva have been made, as well as a drone. The largest donation, again according to witness statements, was 251,000 leva, transferred to the personal account of Ivaylo Ivanov,” Nikolova said.

Two pre-trial proceedings concerning the deaths of six men found at the Petrohan lodge and below Okolchitsa Peak have now been merged into a single case.

Police and Prosecutors Release More Details in the 'Petrohan' Case Involving Deaths of Six People in Suspected Murder-Suicides

Initially, separate investigations were launched under the supervision of the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office and the Vratsa District Prosecutor’s Office, running in parallel. However, prosecutors concluded that combining them would allow a fuller clarification of what officials described as an unprecedented case.

The unified investigation is now being led by the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office into the deaths of the six men. Nikolova noted that the group’s main activities were carried out in Petrohan lodge, where they also lived.

Four forensic examinations of electronic devices — including phones, laptops and other equipment — have been ordered, with the analysis being carried out with assistance from partner services.

According to the evidence gathered so far, there are no indications of the presence of external individuals at either of the crime scenes.

Forensic medical examinations have determined that the three men found in a camper below Okolchitsa Peak all died from gunshot wounds to the head.

“The results of the forensic examinations and the evidence gathered so far do not change the conclusion that there was no outside presence or involvement of third parties at either of the crime scenes. Regarding the three individuals in the camper, the forensic medical examinations have been completed and show that the cause of death for all three men near Okolchitsa Peak was a gunshot wound to the head.”

The 15-year-old boy was shot at point-blank range.

Nikolay Zlatkov was also killed by a shot fired at point-blank range.

Ivaylo Kalushev died from a shot fired from close range, with the entry wound in the oral cavity.

The findings support the conclusion that Kalushev shot the other two before taking his own life.

The initial forensic examination indicated an approximate date of death.

"The reason the bodies of the three individuals found in the camper below Okolchitsa Peak were returned at a later stage is that a three-member forensic medical examination was commissioned to clarify the exact time of death.”

Probe into “Cosmos” School

Separately, on 5 March, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office received a report and complaint following an inspection of the private school “Cosmos”, where the 15-year-old had studied.

The inspection had been ordered by the Ministry of Education and Science on 9 February.

According to the report, the commission identified several violations, including a lack of oversight by the Regional Department of Education – Sofia Region over the overall organisation of the educational process at the school, as well as insufficient supervision by the school’s director. There were also procedural omissions and improperly prepared documents. The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has already initiated action, assigning the General Directorate National Police to conduct a check.

The 'Petrohan' Case: Outgoing Minister of Education Says that Private School Attended by Murdered 15-Year-Old Systematically Concealed the Student's Absences

***

Three men were found dead in a privately owned lodge near the Petrohan Pass (Northwestern Bulgaria) on February 2. All three had gunshot wounds to the head. The bodies of three more men, (including a 15-year-old boy), who had also occupied the property, were found on Sunday, February 8, in a camper van in the area of Okolchitsa Peak, Western Balkan Range. Their death, too, had been caused by shotgun wounds.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Прокуратурата: Вдигната е банковата тайна за 44 сметки, свързани с НПО-то на "Петрохан"
1
Прокуратурата: Вдигната е банковата тайна за 44 сметки, свързани с...
Кризата в Близкия изток: САЩ отрекоха техни военни кораби да са ескортирали танкер през Ормузкия проток
2
Кризата в Близкия изток: САЩ отрекоха техни военни кораби да са...
Конфликтът в Близкия изток: Нова размяна на удари, САЩ унищожиха 16 ирански кораба
3
Конфликтът в Близкия изток: Нова размяна на удари, САЩ унищожиха 16...
Дискусии за Близкия изток: Дебат в ЕП, лидерите от Г-7 обсъждат икономическите последици от конфликта
4
Дискусии за Близкия изток: Дебат в ЕП, лидерите от Г-7 обсъждат...
В "Референдум": Как ще се отрази войната в Близкия изток на цените на горивата и какви са рисковете за България?
5
В "Референдум": Как ще се отрази войната в Близкия изток...
Ескалация в Близкия изток: Иран атакува американски цели, САЩ унищожиха кораби край Ормузкия проток
6
Ескалация в Близкия изток: Иран атакува американски цели, САЩ...

Най-четени

Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
1
Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от Близкия изток
2
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от...
"Може всеки един момент ситуацията да се влоши, искаме да се приберем": Разказ на блокирани българи в Дубай
3
"Може всеки един момент ситуацията да се влоши, искаме да се...
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за младежи до 21 г. (ОБЗОР)
4
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за...
Българи откриха на Ливингстън останки от аржентински самолет, катастрофирал преди 50 години
5
Българи откриха на Ливингстън останки от аржентински самолет,...
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската република сега?
6
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската...

More from: Bulgaria

Caretaker Justice Minister Andrey Yankulov on the “Sarafov” Case: Prosecutors' College Has So Far Shown Reluctance to Resolve the Issue
Caretaker Justice Minister Andrey Yankulov on the “Sarafov” Case: Prosecutors' College Has So Far Shown Reluctance to Resolve the Issue
Traffic Restricted Through Zheleznitsa Tunnel on Struma Motorway for System Checks Traffic Restricted Through Zheleznitsa Tunnel on Struma Motorway for System Checks
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva Case: Position of the Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Justice Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva Case: Position of the Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Justice
Чете се за: 08:52 мин.
Fuel Tourism: Romanians and Greeks Fill Up with Cheaper Petrol and Diesel in Bulgaria Fuel Tourism: Romanians and Greeks Fill Up with Cheaper Petrol and Diesel in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Bulgaria Participates in the Second Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris Bulgaria Participates in the Second Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
Bulgaria'a PM Discusses Security and Measures Against Rising Fuel Prices with Greek and Croatian Counterparts in Paris Bulgaria'a PM Discusses Security and Measures Against Rising Fuel Prices with Greek and Croatian Counterparts in Paris
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Цените на горивата: Служебната власт няма да бърза с мерки срещу поскъпването
Цените на горивата: Служебната власт няма да бърза с мерки срещу...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
Новото бойно поле във войната в Близкия изток – поразени търговски кораби в Ормузкия проток Новото бойно поле във войната в Близкия изток – поразени търговски кораби в Ормузкия проток
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
По света
Борислав Сарафов остава изпълняващ функциите главен прокурор Борислав Сарафов остава изпълняващ функциите главен прокурор
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Сигнал за бомба затвори за кратко Техническия университет във Варна Сигнал за бомба затвори за кратко Техническия университет във Варна
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
У нас
Близо 80% от пенсионерите ще получат добавка за Великден
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
НАП пусна предварително попълнените данъчни декларации
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Общество
10 дни война струват на Европа допълнителни 3 милиарда евро
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Европа
Прекратена е обществена поръчка за ремонт на до десет двигателя за...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ