Fuel Tourism: Romanians and Greeks Fill Up with Cheaper Petrol and Diesel in Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Drivers fill the tanks to the top, pay and drive back

Снимка: BGNES

Bulgaria has become a preferred destination for buying fuel after turbulence on global oil markets triggered by tensions in the Middle East. Drivers from Romania and Greece are crossing the border to fill up their cars with cheaper petrol and diesel in Ruse and at Kulata border crossing.

Despite fuel prices rising in Bulgaria in recent days, they still appear like a bargain for motorists from neighbouring countries. In the area around Kulata, five petrol stations located within a kilometre of each other have been drawing long queues of cars with Greek licence plates since early morning. Drivers fill their tanks, pay, and return home, saving at least €20.

“It’s cheaper here. In Greece diesel is €1.40 and petrol has reached €1.80,” a driver said.

“The difference is about 35 euro cents.”

A similar situation is unfolding to the north, where Romanian drivers combine filling up their vehicles with shopping trips to Ruse.

Stefania, a visitor from Romania, said:

“Fuel is very expensive in Romania. In Bulgaria a litre is about 40 euro cents cheaper. People living in Giurgiu and the surrounding area come to Ruse to buy diesel or petrol because it’s cheaper. I also come here to buy cigarettes. That’s the sad truth.”

Another Romanian driver, Romeo, added:

“Fuel prices are very good in Bulgaria. In Romania they are too high. Diesel there is around €2 per litre, while in Bulgaria it’s about €1.50. Petrol is also €2. Everything is more expensive in Romania.”

Many Romanian drivers are therefore willing to overlook the toll of nearly €6 for crossing the Danube Bridge (Ruse–Giurgiu) in both directions. Even long waits caused by ongoing repairs to the bridge have not discouraged them from travelling to Bulgaria to save on fuel costs.

