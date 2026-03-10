БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgaria Participates in the Second Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris

Energy Minister Traycho Traykov has invited his Turkish counterpart to Sofia for talks on the Botas contract

Government measures to address rising fuel prices are expected to be announced by the end of the week, Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov said in Paris, where the country is taking part in a forum on nuclear energy on March 10.

Turkey’s Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar is due to visit Sofia for talks on the contract with BOTAŞ. The invitation was extended by Bulgaria’s caretaker Energy Minister Traycho Traykov during the forum in the French capital.

“We expect to announce by the end of the week what measures we will take regarding fuel prices,” Gyurov said.

“We need nuclear energy because it is a source of progress, prosperity and independence,” Emmanuel Macron said in his opening address at the nuclear energy summit in Paris.

Although planned well in advance, the second summit on nuclear energy has taken on greater significance amid soaring fuel prices following the outbreak of war in the Middle East.

For Bulgaria, the forum also provided an opportunity for Gyurov to meet Ursula von der Leyen and discuss progress on adopting legislation required to unlock funding under the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Gyurov also held talks with several European leaders, including President Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. During their discussion, the Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the deployment of F‑16 Fighting Falcon aircraft along the Greek border with Bulgaria as an additional security guarantee for the country.

The talks also covered possible participation in Bulgaria’s nuclear energy capacity and Bulgaria’s interest in cooperation and management of the key ports of Kavala and Alexandroupolis.

The caretaker Prime Minister also commented on the government’s readiness to introduce measures to address fuel prices.

Andrey Gyurov, Caretaker Prime Minister of Bulgaria:
“We are convening a meeting of ministers tomorrow to discuss measures that would be appropriate for Bulgaria. I expect that by the end of the week we will announce what steps we intend to take. We are considering all options so that the most vulnerable people are protected, while ensuring that the measures remain manageable within the framework of the extended budget.”

Caretaker Energy Minister Traycho Traykov also held talks with his Turkish counterpart Alparslan Bayraktar. The two discussed specific steps to renegotiate the parameters of the agreement granting Bulgaria access to Turkish gas capacity, which was signed by a caretaker government appointed by Rumen Radev.

Traycho Traykov, Caretaker Minister of Energy:
“Right now the biggest issue for everyone is the contract with BOTAŞ. I spoke with my counterpart and invited him to come to Sofia, and he accepted. In the meantime, we will prepare a clear national position outlining where we believe the agreement could be optimised. The idea itself is a good one – namely for Bulgaria to benefit from the large capacity for importing liquefied natural gas through Turkish terminals.”

The French President called for increased investment in nuclear capacity.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France:
“Investment in renovation, improving operations and safety, and investment in ongoing projects – that is our priority.”

Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov Meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Commission will invest €200 million to support investment in nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission:
“In the 1990s, one third of Europe’s electricity came from nuclear energy. Today it is only around 15%. This decline in the share of nuclear energy was a choice – and it was a strategic mistake for Europe.”

During the visit, the caretaker prime minister also met representatives of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). An official dinner at the Élysée Palace is also scheduled.

