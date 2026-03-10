БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Caretaker Prime Minister Gyurov Says He Expects to Announce Fuel Prices Measures by the End of the Week

Gyurov added that France's nuclear defence initiative was not discussed in his talks with Emmanuel Macron

очаквам края седмицата съобщим какви мерки вземем цените горивата каза андрей гюров

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov announced in Paris that he will convene ministers tomorrow to discuss measures to address rising fuel prices in Bulgaria. He expects to announce the government’s plan by the end of the week.

“We are considering all options to ensure that the most vulnerable people are protected, while keeping it manageable within the extended budget,” Gyurov told journalists on March 10.

During his visit in Paris, Gyurov also met with French President Emmanuel Macron. The discussion did not cover Bulgaria joining France’s defence nuclear initiative, which the caretaker government considers outside its mandate.

“We spoke with EU representatives about the development of nuclear energy in the coming years as part of a long-term strategy,” Gyurov added.

“Nuclear energy is seen as a crucial factor for Europe’s development and for the future European economy,” Andrey Gyurov said.

He reminded that Bulgaria is one of the countries that has safely used nuclear power for more than half a century and plans to double its nuclear capacity over the next 15 years, by 2035–2037.

Topics discussed also included how large infrastructure projects can be more easily financed, particularly by smaller developing countries; improving electricity connectivity within Bulgaria and across Europe to reduce price disparities; and European-level regulations that could be adjusted to support the anticipated growth of nuclear energy in the coming years.

Andrey Gyurov also expressed his gratitude to his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis for assistance provided by the Greek Minister of Defence, which included two F-16 aircraft and a Patriot battery for countering drones.

