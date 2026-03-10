БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov Meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris, the Bulgarian Council of Ministers reported on its official Facebook page on March 10.

Gyurov highlighted to Ursula von der Leyen the active work of the caretaker government to implement all measures under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan in order to prepare the request for the fourth payment. The prime minister assured that Bulgaria was doing its utmost so that the same pace could be maintained for the fifth payment, the statement added.

Gyurov highlighted the caretaker government’s active work to implement all measures under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, aiming to prepare for the request for the fourth payment. He assured that Bulgaria is making maximum efforts to maintain the same pace for the fifth payment. The Prime Minister also emphasised the government’s commitment to adhering to the schedule for the effective utilisation of EU funds.

Photos by Council of Ministers of Bulgaria

Gyurov also participated in the Second Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris, where he was received by French President Emmanuel Macron and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.

