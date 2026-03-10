Bulgaria'a PM Discusses Security and Measures Against Rising Fuel Prices with Greek and Croatian Counterparts in Paris

Security issues and measures to address rising fuel prices linked to the situation in the Middle East were discussed by Bulgaria's caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov, and the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during talks in Paris on March 10.

The conversation also focused on the potential challenges arising from any further deterioration of the situation in the region. Both leaders agreed that strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation is essential to ensure their countries are better prepared to face such challenges.

During the meeting, Gyurov expressed appreciation for Greece’s swift and positive response to Bulgaria’s request for assistance in the field of air defence, in line with the agreement reached between the defence ministers Atanas Zapryanov and Nikos Dendias.

“Your support is an example of European and neighbourly solidarity at a crucial moment. We see Greece as a very close partner that shares our values and faces similar regional challenges. Our partnership covers a wide range of areas—from foreign policy and regional security to energy, transport, digital connectivity and infrastructure,” Gyurov said.

The two prime ministers also discussed measures to limit the negative impact of rising global energy prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East. They stressed the importance of coordinated actions to stabilise energy supplies and guarantee security in the region.

On the sidelines of the nuclear energy forum in Paris, Gyurov also held talks with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković. The two leaders discussed measures to counter rising fuel prices in light of the situation in Iran and the disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Gyurov and Plenković discussed security threats facing Europe and the need to strengthen the capacity of defence industries. The Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Croatia, which are expected to deepen further with the signing of a memorandum of cooperation in the field of defence.

Gyurov noted that Bulgaria’s defence spending has reached 2% of GDP over the past two years and that this trend should continue. The country has prepared a national plan to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, which is expected to be adopted.

He also underlined Bulgaria’s ambition to accelerate digital transformation across all sectors and unlock the potential of emerging technologies. The two leaders discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in areas such as digital transformation, green technologies and artificial intelligence.





