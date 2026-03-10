БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Отново с час напред: На 29 март преминаваме към лятното...
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Спират движението по "Дунав мост" при Русе за 5...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Тръмп заплаши Иран: Смърт, огън и ярост ще властват над...
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
Горящ автобус блокира движението между Стара Загора и...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria'a PM Discusses Security and Measures Against Rising Fuel Prices with Greek and Croatian Counterparts in Paris

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
EN
Запази
премиерът гюров обсъди кириакос мицотакис сигурността мерките поскъпването горивата

Security issues and measures to address rising fuel prices linked to the situation in the Middle East were discussed by Bulgaria's caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov, and the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during talks in Paris on March 10.

The conversation also focused on the potential challenges arising from any further deterioration of the situation in the region. Both leaders agreed that strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation is essential to ensure their countries are better prepared to face such challenges.

During the meeting, Gyurov expressed appreciation for Greece’s swift and positive response to Bulgaria’s request for assistance in the field of air defence, in line with the agreement reached between the defence ministers Atanas Zapryanov and Nikos Dendias.

“Your support is an example of European and neighbourly solidarity at a crucial moment. We see Greece as a very close partner that shares our values and faces similar regional challenges. Our partnership covers a wide range of areas—from foreign policy and regional security to energy, transport, digital connectivity and infrastructure,” Gyurov said.

The two prime ministers also discussed measures to limit the negative impact of rising global energy prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East. They stressed the importance of coordinated actions to stabilise energy supplies and guarantee security in the region.

On the sidelines of the nuclear energy forum in Paris, Gyurov also held talks with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković. The two leaders discussed measures to counter rising fuel prices in light of the situation in Iran and the disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Photos by Council of Ministers

Gyurov and Plenković discussed security threats facing Europe and the need to strengthen the capacity of defence industries. The Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Croatia, which are expected to deepen further with the signing of a memorandum of cooperation in the field of defence.

Gyurov noted that Bulgaria’s defence spending has reached 2% of GDP over the past two years and that this trend should continue. The country has prepared a national plan to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, which is expected to be adopted.

He also underlined Bulgaria’s ambition to accelerate digital transformation across all sectors and unlock the potential of emerging technologies. The two leaders discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in areas such as digital transformation, green technologies and artificial intelligence.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Тръмп: Войната срещу Иран почти приключи
1
Тръмп: Войната срещу Иран почти приключи
Извънредно заседание в НС заради горивата и кризата в Близкия изток
2
Извънредно заседание в НС заради горивата и кризата в Близкия изток
Тръмп заплаши Иран: Смърт, огън и ярост ще властват над страната
3
Тръмп заплаши Иран: Смърт, огън и ярост ще властват над страната
"Пазарите полудяват при война": Какво ще се случи с цените на горивата?
4
"Пазарите полудяват при война": Какво ще се случи с...
Симеон Гаспаров: В САЩ Тръмп няма голяма подкрепа за войната в Иран
5
Симеон Гаспаров: В САЩ Тръмп няма голяма подкрепа за войната в Иран
Двама бивши военни от Украйна са арестувани и обвинени за шпионаж у нас
6
Двама бивши военни от Украйна са арестувани и обвинени за шпионаж у...

Най-четени

Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
1
Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
Тръмп: "Наистина не ми пука" дали Иран ще играе на световното първенство по футбол
2
Тръмп: "Наистина не ми пука" дали Иран ще играе на...
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от Близкия изток
3
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от...
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за младежи до 21 г. (ОБЗОР)
4
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за...
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската република сега?
5
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската...
Българи откриха на Ливингстън останки от аржентински самолет, катастрофирал преди 50 години
6
Българи откриха на Ливингстън останки от аржентински самолет,...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria Participates in the Second Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris
Bulgaria Participates in the Second Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris
Protest in Sofia Calls for Replacement of Acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov Protest in Sofia Calls for Replacement of Acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov Meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov Meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Caretaker Prime Minister Gyurov Says He Expects to Announce Fuel Prices Measures by the End of the Week Caretaker Prime Minister Gyurov Says He Expects to Announce Fuel Prices Measures by the End of the Week
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Worker from Burgas in Serious Condition after falling from 10 Meters Height Worker from Burgas in Serious Condition after falling from 10 Meters Height
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Caretaker Foreign Minister Neynski: 'We conducted the largest evacuation operation of Bulgarian citizens from the Middle East' Caretaker Foreign Minister Neynski: 'We conducted the largest evacuation operation of Bulgarian citizens from the Middle East'
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Изслушвания в НС заради кризата в Близкия изток и цените на горивата
Изслушвания в НС заради кризата в Близкия изток и цените на горивата
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
У нас
Мерки срещу спекулата: Как европейски държави се готвят за енергийния шок? Мерки срещу спекулата: Как европейски държави се готвят за енергийния шок?
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
По света
България участва във Втората среща на върха за ядрената енергия в Париж България участва във Втората среща на върха за ядрената енергия в Париж
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
По света
11 дни война в Близкия изток: Пентагонът засилва ударите си срещу Иран, обяви военният министър Пийт Хегсет 11 дни война в Близкия изток: Пентагонът засилва ударите си срещу Иран, обяви военният министър Пийт Хегсет
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
По света
Надежда Нейнски: Проведохме най-мащабната операция по евакуация на...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
83 години от спасяването на българските евреи
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Отново протест с искане за отстраняването на Борислав Сарафов
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Забравена чанта в центъра на София вдигна на крак полицията (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ