Worker from Burgas in Serious Condition after falling from 10 Meters Height

A 36-year-old worker was seriously injured in a workplace accident in Burgas. The incident occurred yesterday, March 9, while he and colleagues were dismantling roofing sheets at a warehouse.

During the repair work, for reasons not yet determined, the worker fell from a height of approximately 10 metres, sustaining severe injuries. He was admitted to hospital with multiple injuries and is in critical condition.

The Burgas Labour Inspectorate told BNT that the case is under investigation. Inspectors were dispatched immediately after the incident was reported. The initial inspection revealed that the workers had not used safety equipment.

The incident is expected to trigger a more thorough investigation into the company that hired the workers, which is likely to face sanctions.