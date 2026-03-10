Protest in Sofia Calls for Replacement of Acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov

A protest demanding the replacement of acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, was held in front of the Palace of Justice, Sofia on March 10. The demonstration was organised by the civic group Justice for All and the movement Students Against the Mafia.
The rally took place under the slogan “SarafOFF, You’re Fired! Operation Null and Void 3.” Protesters argued that Bulgaria is facing a deep institutional crisis because the country is functioning without a legitimate chief prosecutor.
According to demonstrators, Sarafov has effectively usurped the position and has become a symbol of the so-called “Eight Dwarfs” model of influence in the judiciary. Speakers at the protest called on the Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council of Bulgaria to act in the public interest.
The College is expected to hold a meeting tomorrow, with the final item on the agenda being the appointment of an acting chief prosecutor.
Aleksandar Ivanov, a law student, said:
“We want justice and an independent Prosecutor's office. We do not want Sarafov. The state has become hostage to one man, and we want freedom. The Prosecutor's office should defend the public interest and put criminals in prison, not protect them as the current chief prosecutor does.”
Vasilena Dimitrova, a medical student, added:
“Healthcare is entangled in corruption, and these cases are not investigated because the corrupt figures in healthcare and in the judiciary are linked to the same people.”
Aleksandar Tanev from Students Against the Mafia said:
“Many things need to change in the judicial system, but there must be pressure from civil society.”