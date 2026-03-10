Protest in Sofia Calls for Replacement of Acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov

A protest demanding the replacement of acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, was held in front of the Palace of Justice, Sofia on March 10. The demonstration was organised by the civic group Justice for All and the movement Students Against the Mafia.

The rally took place under the slogan “SarafOFF, You’re Fired! Operation Null and Void 3.” Protesters argued that Bulgaria is facing a deep institutional crisis because the country is functioning without a legitimate chief prosecutor.

According to demonstrators, Sarafov has effectively usurped the position and has become a symbol of the so-called “Eight Dwarfs” model of influence in the judiciary. Speakers at the protest called on the Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council of Bulgaria to act in the public interest.

The College is expected to hold a meeting tomorrow, with the final item on the agenda being the appointment of an acting chief prosecutor.