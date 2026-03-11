БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
НАП пусна предварително попълнените данъчни декларации
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Държавата готви мерки за справяне с нарастващите цени на...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Прокуратурата: Вдигната е банковата тайна за 44 сметки,...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
1 600 000 пенсионери ще получат великденски добавки
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Д-р Благомир Здравков е избран за управител на Детската...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Caretaker Justice Minister Andrey Yankulov on the “Sarafov” Case: Prosecutors' College Has So Far Shown Reluctance to Resolve the Issue

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
EN
Запази
андрей янкулов казусът сарафов прокурорската колегия досега показва нежелание справи въпрос

The Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council is set to discuss a proposal by caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister, Andrey Yankulov, for the appointment of an acting Prosecutor General.

The item was added to the agenda after the plenary of the Supreme Judicial Council ruled that the Prosecutors' College is the competent body to decide on the matter. It appears as the final item on the agenda of the meeting, which is being attended by Yankulov.

The issue arises following legislative changes limiting the term of officials temporarily performing the duties of the Prosecutor General to a maximum of six months.

Before the meeting began, Yankulov said he expected the college to postpone consideration of the matter until a ruling by the Constitutional Court of Bulgaria, which has already been asked to assess the constitutionality of the legislative amendments.

He commented that the practice so far shows a reluctance to resolve the issue.

“So far, this appears to be the behaviour we have observed from the Prosecutors' College — a reluctance to deal with this issue. As a result, for nearly three years Mr Borislav Sarafov has remained acting Prosecutor General without any clarity as to when this temporary term of office will end. My view is that a decision on the merits is needed in order to end this serious crisis of the rule of law, but what will happen depends on the members of the Prosecutors' College and the Supreme Judicial Council,” Yankulov said.

He added that he would closely monitor the debate in order to decide whether to put forward a nomination for a person to perform the duties of acting Prosecutor General.

The minister also commented on the case involving temporarily suspended Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva. He said he may request additional information from the Prosecutor's Office in order to assess whether there is sufficient evidence of a reasonable suspicion of involvement in a corruption offence.

However, he said, it was likely that the Prosecutor's Office would provide only part of the information in the case - namely the material supporting its thesis.

.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

11 дни война в Близкия изток: Пентагонът засилва ударите си срещу Иран, обяви военният министър Пийт Хегсет
1
11 дни война в Близкия изток: Пентагонът засилва ударите си срещу...
Изслушвания в НС заради кризата в Близкия изток и цените на горивата
2
Изслушвания в НС заради кризата в Близкия изток и цените на горивата
Кризата в Близкия изток: САЩ отрекоха техни военни кораби да са ескортирали танкер през Ормузкия проток
3
Кризата в Близкия изток: САЩ отрекоха техни военни кораби да са...
Конфликтът в Близкия изток: Нова размяна на удари, САЩ унищожиха 16 ирански кораба
4
Конфликтът в Близкия изток: Нова размяна на удари, САЩ унищожиха 16...
Прокуратурата: Вдигната е банковата тайна за 44 сметки, свързани с НПО-то на "Петрохан"
5
Прокуратурата: Вдигната е банковата тайна за 44 сметки, свързани с...
В "Референдум": Как ще се отрази войната в Близкия изток на цените на горивата и какви са рисковете за България?
6
В "Референдум": Как ще се отрази войната в Близкия изток...

Най-четени

Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
1
Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от Близкия изток
2
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от...
"Може всеки един момент ситуацията да се влоши, искаме да се приберем": Разказ на блокирани българи в Дубай
3
"Може всеки един момент ситуацията да се влоши, искаме да се...
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за младежи до 21 г. (ОБЗОР)
4
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за...
Българи откриха на Ливингстън останки от аржентински самолет, катастрофирал преди 50 години
5
Българи откриха на Ливингстън останки от аржентински самолет,...
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската република сега?
6
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската...

More from: Bulgaria

Traffic Restricted Through Zheleznitsa Tunnel on Struma Motorway for System Checks
Traffic Restricted Through Zheleznitsa Tunnel on Struma Motorway for System Checks
Fuel Tourism: Romanians and Greeks Fill Up with Cheaper Petrol and Diesel in Bulgaria Fuel Tourism: Romanians and Greeks Fill Up with Cheaper Petrol and Diesel in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Bulgaria Participates in the Second Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris Bulgaria Participates in the Second Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
Bulgaria'a PM Discusses Security and Measures Against Rising Fuel Prices with Greek and Croatian Counterparts in Paris Bulgaria'a PM Discusses Security and Measures Against Rising Fuel Prices with Greek and Croatian Counterparts in Paris
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
Protest in Sofia Calls for Replacement of Acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov Protest in Sofia Calls for Replacement of Acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov Meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov Meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Близо 80% от пенсионерите ще получат добавка за Великден
Близо 80% от пенсионерите ще получат добавка за Великден
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
НАП пусна предварително попълнените данъчни декларации НАП пусна предварително попълнените данъчни декларации
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Общество
Прокурорската колегия остави без разглеждане предложението на правосъдния министър за определяне на и.ф. главен прокурор Прокурорската колегия остави без разглеждане предложението на правосъдния министър за определяне на и.ф. главен прокурор
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Държавата готви мерки за справяне с нарастващите цени на горивата Държавата готви мерки за справяне с нарастващите цени на горивата
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Ескалация в Близкия изток: Иран атакува американски цели, САЩ...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
По света
10 дни война струват на Европа допълнителни 3 милиарда евро
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Европа
Прекратена е обществена поръчка за ремонт на до десет двигателя за...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Прокуратурата: Вдигната е банковата тайна за 44 сметки, свързани с...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ