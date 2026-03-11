БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Traffic Restricted Through Zheleznitsa Tunnel on Struma Motorway for System Checks

затварят тунела железница магистрала струма
Снимка: BTA

Traffic through the Zheleznitsa Tunnel on the Struma Motorway — one of the main road links between Bulgaria and Greece — will be restricted, with vehicles diverted along alternative routes.

The temporary restrictions are due to scheduled checks and maintenance of the tunnel’s integrated traffic management and safety systems.

Engineer Rosen Markov, Director of the Regional Road Administration, said the checks are part of routine monitoring of the tunnel’s systems.

He explained that the Zheleznitsa Tunnel is the longest and most technologically advanced road tunnel in Bulgaria, and that periodic inspections of its integrated systems are set into its maintenance schedule.

“Maintenance and upgrades will be carried out on the systems managed from the control centre. All systems will be restarted, tested and some of them upgraded. After that, a full test will be conducted to ensure they function properly under operational conditions, after which traffic will be restored,” Markov said.

The Road Infrastructure Agency has allocated a 24-hour period for the tests, although traffic may resume earlier if the work is completed ahead of schedule.

During the closure, vehicles will be diverted along designated alternative routes. Traffic heading towards Kulata will be diverted at km 97 of the Struma Motorway via the Yug interchange onto Road I-1, while vehicles travelling from Kulata towards Sofia will be diverted at km 104, also onto Road I-1, before rejoining the motorway after the tunnel.

At the same time, repair works in the Kresna Gorge are continuing, although the schedule will be adjusted to accommodate the heavier traffic expected during the holiday period.

Последвайте ни

