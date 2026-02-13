The private school near Sofia attended by the 15-year-old boy who was recently found dead in a parked camper van (near Okolchista Peak in Starta Planina Mountains) has been systematically covering up student absences, according to outgoing Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev. He also acknowledged that the Regional Education Authority – Sofia Distict had not previously conducted inspections at the school.

Authorities Investigating the “Petrohan” Tragedy Say the Three People Found Shot in Camper Were Likely Victims of Two Consecutive Murders Followed by Suicide

During the 2024–2025 academic year, the boy missed 114 of 170 school days, equivalent to roughly two-thirds of the academic year. In the current school year, he was absent during September, December, and January, and for half of October and November. Many of these absences were not recorded.

Minister Valchev stated: “The school systematically failed to record absences, in effect concealing non-attendance… The school became complicit in denying the child his right to education… There are other schools with similar issues, but in this case it is a private school, which is surprising. It is almost as if parents were paying for their children not to attend.”

The school responded that parents had informed them of absences related to sports activities and international competitions, providing the necessary excusal notes. The school also said that their activities were being carried out in strict compliance with the law and that they would not obstruct the inspection of the authorities in any way.

Valchev acknowledged that no oversight had been exercised by the Regional Education Authority – Sofia District, and no inspections had previously taken place. He added: “The authority has planned a routine inspection for this year. It sounded unconvincing to me personally, but I accept that it is scheduled. There are 98 schools in Sofia District, and perhaps it was not classified as high-risk.”

The minister indicated that disciplinary responsibility should be sought for staff who failed to exercise proper oversight. The private school was registered in 2022, having fulfilled the minimum necessary conditions. It currently has around 145 students and some teachers without pedagogical qualifications.

Valchev noted: “The school should be sanctioned to the fullest extent. We do not have the same enforcement powers as with state and municipal schools. The ultimate sanction is deregistration if conditions are not met.”

He added that it is still unclear from the ongoing investigation whether other students at the school were connected to the Petrohan mountain hut case or whether Ivaylo Kalushev conducted extracurricular activities at the school.