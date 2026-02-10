БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Authorities Investigating the “Petrohan” Tragedy Say the Three People Found Shot in Camper Were Likely Victims of Two Consecutive Murders Followed by Suicide

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 09:32 мин.
EN
Запази

The Prosecutor's Office provided information about the legally owned weapons of three of the victims

мистерията петрохан мвр прокуратурата показаха записи хижата петрохан

Autopsies on the three people shot and found in a camper on 8 February, along with the positioning of the bodies inside the vehicle, indicate that the incident likely involved two consecutive murders followed by a suicide, prosecutors said on February 10. The Prosecutor's Office also provided details on legally owned firearms of three of the victims.

This corroborates earlier reporting by BNT News, suggesting that in the case of the camper found near Okolchitsa, it is highly probable that Ivaylo Kalushev first shot Nikolay Zlatkov and a 15-year-old boy travelling with them before taking his own life. Prosecutors confirmed that three spent cartridges and three projectiles were recovered from the camper, fired from a Colt revolver.

Additionally, a Glock pistol was found in the camper. Both weapons were legally owned by Kalushev, who held a permit for the two firearms issued on 1 November 2021. Notably, in August 2021, the Ministry of Interior granted Ivaylo Ivanov permission to possess 16 firearms, while in February 2023, Nikolay Zlatkov obtained a permit for a single firearm.

'Petrohan' Case - Ivailo Kalushev’s Mother Tells BNT: “My Son Is Innocent – I Am Devastated”

Ballistics analyses of all recovered weapons continue at the Institute of Forensic Science. DNA testing is also being conducted on biological material found on the firearms. Investigators have seized four mobile phones and a laptop from the camper, which are also undergoing forensic examination.

Today, BNT spoke with Nikolay Angelov, the man who reported the camper found in a remote area near Okolchitsa Peak. Angelov owns the summer sheepfold in the area.

Petrohan is one of the larger mountain lodges, with over 30 rooms, communal areas, halls, dining spaces, service rooms, storage facilities, and a basement. A forensic laboratory team continues to work on-site. Prosecutors have reported that, during recent inspections, materials of a religious nature and literature with sexual content were found, including written notes referring to “spiritual purification and elevation through sexual practices.”

Prosecutors further stated that to clarify the activities of the NGO 'National Agency for Control of Protected Areas', its registration, interaction with state authorities, and claims regarding financial donations, the Sofia Regional Prosecutor’s Office will forward materials to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office for review, with a focus on potential wrongdoing by officials.

Regarding social media claims and publications that four SUVs travelled to the Petrohan lodge on the evening of 1 February, the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the access road and the lodge itself are monitored by CCTV. Footage shows that only two SUVs belonging to the NGO that uses the property approached the lodge at 13:50 on 1 February, and these vehicles were present during the inspection. While other vehicles may have passed along the road, they did not divert toward the lodge. The National Police continue to seek contact with the witness who posted the information online to clarify all facts and circumstances.

Again, a Glock pistol was also found in the camper, both weapons being legally owned by Ivaylo Kalushev. It also became clear that Kalushev had a permit for the possession of the two combat pistols, which was issued on 1 November 2021.

It turns out that a few months earlier, in August 2021, the Interior Ministry had issued Ivaylo Ivanov a permit to use an impressive 16 firearms.

In February 2023, Nikolai Zlatkov was also granted a permit to possess one combat pistol. At the Institute of Forensic Science, work continues on the ballistic examination of all the weapons found. DNA analysis of the biological material found on the weapons is also being carried out.

Four more mobile phones and a laptop were found in the camper, forensic examinations have also been assigned to them.

Today we talked to Nikolai Angelov, who filed the report about the camper found in the area of "Okolchitsa" in a hard-to-reach place. This is the owner of the summer pen.

"Petrokhan" is one of the large huts with more than 30 rooms for overnight accommodation. There are more than 30 rooms, common areas, dining rooms, more service and storage rooms, as well as a basement. We saw that the "Crime Lab "and today enters the area of the hut. The prosecutor's office said that recent searches there have uncovered sexually-themed literature, including written notes on "spiritual purification and upliftment through sexual practices," in addition to religious materials. The prosecutor's office also added that to clarify the activities of the NGO "National Agency for Control of Protected Areas", its registration and interaction with state bodies, as well as allegations of financial donations, the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office is to separate materials to be sent to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office to check for possible violations by officials.

Regarding allegations and posts on the social network that on the evening of 1 February four jeeps were moving towards the Petrohan hut, the Interior Ministry said that the turn-off and the road to the hut itself was secured with a camera. A review of its recording shows that the only movement towards the hut was at 1.50 pm on 1 February in two jeeps owned by the association using the property. They were also found on inspection. They add that other vehicles may have passed on the road, which also serves another part of the area, but they did not stray towards the lodge. The "National Police" continue to seek contact with the witness who published the information to clarify all the facts and circumstances.

