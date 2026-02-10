Autopsies on the three people shot and found in a camper on 8 February, along with the positioning of the bodies inside the vehicle, indicate that the incident likely involved two consecutive murders followed by a suicide, prosecutors said on February 10. The Prosecutor's Office also provided details on legally owned firearms of three of the victims.

This corroborates earlier reporting by BNT News, suggesting that in the case of the camper found near Okolchitsa, it is highly probable that Ivaylo Kalushev first shot Nikolay Zlatkov and a 15-year-old boy travelling with them before taking his own life. Prosecutors confirmed that three spent cartridges and three projectiles were recovered from the camper, fired from a Colt revolver.

Additionally, a Glock pistol was found in the camper. Both weapons were legally owned by Kalushev, who held a permit for the two firearms issued on 1 November 2021. Notably, in August 2021, the Ministry of Interior granted Ivaylo Ivanov permission to possess 16 firearms, while in February 2023, Nikolay Zlatkov obtained a permit for a single firearm.

Ballistics analyses of all recovered weapons continue at the Institute of Forensic Science. DNA testing is also being conducted on biological material found on the firearms. Investigators have seized four mobile phones and a laptop from the camper, which are also undergoing forensic examination.

Today, BNT spoke with Nikolay Angelov, the man who reported the camper found in a remote area near Okolchitsa Peak. Angelov owns the summer sheepfold in the area.

Petrohan is one of the larger mountain lodges, with over 30 rooms, communal areas, halls, dining spaces, service rooms, storage facilities, and a basement. A forensic laboratory team continues to work on-site. Prosecutors have reported that, during recent inspections, materials of a religious nature and literature with sexual content were found, including written notes referring to “spiritual purification and elevation through sexual practices.”

Prosecutors further stated that to clarify the activities of the NGO 'National Agency for Control of Protected Areas', its registration, interaction with state authorities, and claims regarding financial donations, the Sofia Regional Prosecutor’s Office will forward materials to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office for review, with a focus on potential wrongdoing by officials.

Regarding social media claims and publications that four SUVs travelled to the Petrohan lodge on the evening of 1 February, the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the access road and the lodge itself are monitored by CCTV. Footage shows that only two SUVs belonging to the NGO that uses the property approached the lodge at 13:50 on 1 February, and these vehicles were present during the inspection. While other vehicles may have passed along the road, they did not divert toward the lodge. The National Police continue to seek contact with the witness who posted the information online to clarify all facts and circumstances.

