Bulgaria's National Day Marked with Celebrations at Historic Shipka Peak

On March 3, 2026, Bulgaria marks 148 years since the Liberation and nearly a century and a half since the signing of the Treaty of San Stefano. By tradition, the culmination of the commemorations takes place at the historic Shipka Peak, where we pay tribute to the heroes.

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Iliana Iotova, took part in the official celebrations of the National Liberation Day from Ottoman rule.

Thousands of people climbed the steps to the historic summit to honour the self-sacrifice of those who gave their lives for Bulgaria’s freedom and independence. Addressing the gathered crowd, President Iotova said that Shipka is a symbol of Bulgarian history and stands as an enduring testament of the country's national revival.

photo by BTA

Iliiana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “Happy National Day! Happy 3 March! Today, once again, we open and read some of the most important pages of our centuries-old history. Pages of statehood. Pages in which we read of a new Bulgaria, of a Bulgaria being born, risen from oblivion and martyrdom. Standing tall through the great spirit of the Bulgarian National Revival, through the fires of the uprising, having given the most solemn covenant to its sons and daughters — Freedom or Death. We so greatly need to speak among ourselves about what is ours, and to do so with love. From this lofty peak today, let it be heard loud and clear: we — us — Bulgarians. Let us see the sparkle in our children’s eyes, having felt the deep roots of their history.”

Images by BTA