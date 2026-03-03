Sofia Celebrated National Liberation Day with Solemn Ceremony and Fireworks Display

The National Day commemorations in Sofia began in the morning on March 3 with the raising of the national flag and a 20-gun salute. The culmination was the ceremonial fireworks display.

“One of the most important days in Bulgaria — because we were liberated from Ottoman rule and are free,” a child said.

Freedom was the word heard most often today in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Sofia, where the national flag was hoisted with full honours.

On March 3 Bulgaria Celebrates National Liberation Day

Those who had come to pay tribute also heard the 20 artillery salutes. An unending stream of people filled the square. Whether laying a single flower or a wreath, each chose their own way to honour all the known and unknown heroes who fought for freedom.

“For me, history is very important, and I want my child to learn about it — to take an interest in Bulgarian traditions and customs. That is why we are here today,” one citizen shared. “For me, the Liberation of Bulgaria is the ultimate symbol. We must continue to strive and remember that we are Bulgarians not only on 3 March, but every day of the year.” “This is our liberation, and there is no way we could ever forget it.”

Representatives of all sectors of governance attended the ceremony.

Andrey Gyurov, caretaker Prime Minister:

“Greetings, Guardsmen! I congratulate you on 3 March, the National Day of the Republic of Bulgaria.” Daniil, Patriarch of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia:

“Today, we owe it to the memory of all our forebears — who affirmed and proved themselves to be Bulgarians, united by one faith, by the Bulgarian language, and by the knowledge that they are heirs to a great people and a great state — to celebrate this day in their honour.”

At precisely noon, the changing of the guard took place in front of the Presidency — a ritual forming part of the official programme of celebrations.

The culmination of the celebrations came with the ceremonial fireworks display at the National Assembly Square. The Head of State, Iliana Iotova, received the guard of honour of representative units of the Bulgarian Armed Forces.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria. “Happy 3 March — the Day of Bulgarian Freedom. A celebration that has been the enduring dream of generations of Bulgarians: a dream of liberty, of independence, and of a homeland of our own. A dream born of the martyrdom of an entire people during five centuries of bondage. The Third of March is not merely a special date in the Bulgarian calendar; it is a measure of who we are — of our memory, our identity, of why we call ourselves Bulgarians — a measure of faith and of our sense of community. On this day, each of us interprets the meaning of 3 March in our own way.”

The celebrations concluded with a festive fireworks display illuminating the night sky above Sofia.