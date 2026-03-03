БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

On March 3 Bulgaria Celebrates National Liberation Day

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
EN
Запази

On 3rd of March Bulgaria Marks 148 years since liberation from Ottoman rule

март ndash българия празнува деня свободата
Снимка: The image is illustrative

On 3 March, Bulgaria marks the 148th anniversary of the Liberation of Bulgaria. Since 1991, the Day of Liberation from Ottoman rule has been observed as the National Day of Bulgaria.

On this date in 1878, the Peace Treaty of San Stefano (a small town near Istanbul) was signed, which put an end to the Russo-Turkish war of 1877-1878 and marked the re-establishment of Bulgaria as a sovereign state.

With a Parliamentary Decree from 1990, 3rd of March was included in the list of Bulgaria’s official holidays.

Every year, solemn ceremonies along with cultural shows and street parades are held throughout the country, particularly in cities and towns, where key battles took place in the Russo-Turkish War. During the ceremonies, a list of names is read out in remembrance of those who gave their lives in the fight for independence, followed by firework displays.

The government holds the ceremonial hoisting of the Bulgarian flag in monuments across the country and in particular, at the Unknown Soldier Monument in Sofia. Wreaths and flowers are laid at monuments that symbolise the liberation.

As part of the tradition, the centre of the commemorations is the historic Shipka Peak. From 11:00, BNT 1 will broadcast live the ceremony for the raising of the National Flag at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Sofia, followed at 11:30 by live coverage of the ceremony at Shipka Peak.

The festive programme of the Bulgarian National Television for 3 March includes participation by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Iliana Iotova, in the official celebrations marking the National Day. The Head of State will pay tribute to the memory and heroism of those who gave their lives for Bulgaria’s freedom. President Iotova will receive the guard of honour of representative units of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, deliver an address, and lay a wreath at the Monument of Freedom.

The highlight of the celebrations will be the solemn roll call and fireworks display, starting at 18:30 at Narodno Sabranie Square in Sofia, broadcast live on BNT.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте световното първенство по биатлон до 21 г. по БНТ 3
1
Гледайте световното първенство по биатлон до 21 г. по БНТ 3
Ударите срещу Иран: Посолството на САЩ в Рияд е атакувано с дронове
2
Ударите срещу Иран: Посолството на САЩ в Рияд е атакувано с дронове
Вторият фронт на Израел: Продължава размяната на удари с Хизбула
3
Вторият фронт на Израел: Продължава размяната на удари с Хизбула
Цената на петрола: Иран заплашва да атакува кораби в Ормузкия проток
4
Цената на петрола: Иран заплашва да атакува кораби в Ормузкия проток
3 март – България празнува Деня на свободата
5
3 март – България празнува Деня на свободата
Премиерът Андрей Гюров: Сигурността е приоритет при евакуацията на българите от Близкия изток
6
Премиерът Андрей Гюров: Сигурността е приоритет при евакуацията на...

Най-четени

Иран съобщи, че е атакувал американския ядрен самолетоносач „Ейбрахам Линкълн“
1
Иран съобщи, че е атакувал американския ядрен самолетоносач...
Две бебета близначета живеят в Националната кардиологична болница: здрави, но без дом
2
Две бебета близначета живеят в Националната кардиологична болница:...
DARA ще представи България на "Евровизия 2026" с песента "Bangaranga"
3
DARA ще представи България на "Евровизия 2026" с песента...
Въздушни удари са засегнали болница в Техеран
4
Въздушни удари са засегнали болница в Техеран
Кая Калас предупреди: Целият Близък изток може да загуби от продължителна война
5
Кая Калас предупреди: Целият Близък изток може да загуби от...
Министър Иван Христанов: Получихме сигнал за потенциална заплаха за националната сигурност
6
Министър Иван Христанов: Получихме сигнал за потенциална заплаха за...

More from: Culture

Sofia Celebrated National Liberation Day with Solemn Ceremony and Fireworks Display
Sofia Celebrated National Liberation Day with Solemn Ceremony and Fireworks Display
Bulgaria's National Day Marked with Celebrations at Historic Shipka Peak Bulgaria's National Day Marked with Celebrations at Historic Shipka Peak
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
The Bulgarian tradition of Martenitsa on March 1 The Bulgarian tradition of Martenitsa on March 1
Чете се за: 08:55 мин.
Publicistic Production Marks 150 Years since the April Uprising Publicistic Production Marks 150 Years since the April Uprising
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Premiere at the National Opera: 'Macbeth' Returns to the Stage in Sofia Premiere at the National Opera: 'Macbeth' Returns to the Stage in Sofia
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Bulgarian Singer El Ma Competes at Italy’s Sanremo Music Festival Bulgarian Singer El Ma Competes at Italy’s Sanremo Music Festival
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.

Водещи новини

София отбеляза 3 март с тържествена церемония и заря-проверка
София отбеляза 3 март с тържествена церемония и заря-проверка
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
148 години свобода: България почита героите на Шипка на Националния празник 3 март 148 години свобода: България почита героите на Шипка на Националния празник 3 март
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
У нас
В четвъртия ден на войната Тръмп: „Късно е за преговори“ В четвъртия ден на войната Тръмп: „Късно е за преговори“
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
По света
Служебното правителство с план за извеждане на българите от зоната на конфликта Служебното правителство с план за извеждане на българите от зоната на конфликта
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
У нас
В отговор на обстрели от Хизбула - Израел започна сухопътна...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
Превантивно: Чужденци напускат Близкия изток
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
По света
МВнР с препоръки към българските граждани в Индия, Малдиви и Шри Ланка
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Спирането на шести блок се компенсира от водна и слънчева енергия
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ