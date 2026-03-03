On March 3 Bulgaria Celebrates National Liberation Day

On 3 March, Bulgaria marks the 148th anniversary of the Liberation of Bulgaria. Since 1991, the Day of Liberation from Ottoman rule has been observed as the National Day of Bulgaria.

On this date in 1878, the Peace Treaty of San Stefano (a small town near Istanbul) was signed, which put an end to the Russo-Turkish war of 1877-1878 and marked the re-establishment of Bulgaria as a sovereign state.

With a Parliamentary Decree from 1990, 3rd of March was included in the list of Bulgaria’s official holidays.

Every year, solemn ceremonies along with cultural shows and street parades are held throughout the country, particularly in cities and towns, where key battles took place in the Russo-Turkish War. During the ceremonies, a list of names is read out in remembrance of those who gave their lives in the fight for independence, followed by firework displays.

The government holds the ceremonial hoisting of the Bulgarian flag in monuments across the country and in particular, at the Unknown Soldier Monument in Sofia. Wreaths and flowers are laid at monuments that symbolise the liberation.

As part of the tradition, the centre of the commemorations is the historic Shipka Peak. From 11:00, BNT 1 will broadcast live the ceremony for the raising of the National Flag at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Sofia, followed at 11:30 by live coverage of the ceremony at Shipka Peak.

The festive programme of the Bulgarian National Television for 3 March includes participation by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Iliana Iotova, in the official celebrations marking the National Day. The Head of State will pay tribute to the memory and heroism of those who gave their lives for Bulgaria’s freedom. President Iotova will receive the guard of honour of representative units of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, deliver an address, and lay a wreath at the Monument of Freedom.

The highlight of the celebrations will be the solemn roll call and fireworks display, starting at 18:30 at Narodno Sabranie Square in Sofia, broadcast live on BNT.





