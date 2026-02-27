БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Sunny and Warmer Eeather In the Coming Days

Sunny and increasingly warm weather is expected in the coming days. Both daytime and nighttime temperatures will rise, with minimums and maximums set to remain above freezing in most parts of the country during the new week.

Tomorrow morning, February 28, however, most regions, including almost the entire Black Sea coast, will experience sub-zero temperatures, ranging from −5°C to −1°C, around −3°C in Sofia, and around 1°C only in the far southwestern areas.

During the morning, eastern Bulgaria will see considerable cloud cover, but it will become sunny nationwide during the day. Maximum temperatures will reach 8°–15°C, around 11°C in Sofia, and lower along the coast at 6°–7°C. Light to moderate east-northeasterly winds will continue.

In the mountains, sunny conditions will prevail, but it will remain breezy, with moderate winds, becoming temporarily strong at higher altitudes, blowing from the east-northeast.

Under the influence of an extensive anticyclone, much of Europe will also see sunny weather tomorrow, including the Balkans, where temperatures are set to continue rising. Cooler weather and precipitation are expected in Western Europe, while Scandinavia will experience mostly snow.

On Sunday, the first day of March, Bulgaria will enjoy sunny conditions, with reduced visibility in some areas before midday. The new week will begin with mainly sunny weather continuing. Temperatures will rise further on the public holiday, Tuesday 3 March, with minimums positive nationwide and maximums between 14° and 19°C, remaining lower along the Black Sea coast.

By Wednesday, cloud cover will increase, and scattered rain is expected in some areas, particularly in southwestern and mountainous regions, with a slight drop in temperatures.

