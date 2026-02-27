БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Head of Executive Agency "Medical Supervision" Ivanka Dineva Was Dismissed

Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Иванка Динева - Медицински надзор
Снимка: БТА/Архив

Caretaker Health Minister, Mihail Okoliyski, has dismissed the director of the Executive Agency Medical Supervision, Ivanka Dineva.

Radka Nikolova, currently the agency’s deputy director, has been appointed acting head, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on February 27.

The decision was taken following an assessment of the need to strengthen capacity in key areas of the agency’s work, the ministry added.

Among the stated reasons are the need to improve coordination and effectiveness in handling donor situations nationwide, as well as to optimise procedures for selecting suitable recipients for transplant operations involving Bulgarian citizens.

The change also reflects a renewed focus on clearer mechanisms for transparency, openness and more active communication with the public and the media, the ministry said.

