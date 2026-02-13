Church in Burgas Opens Medical Clinics for Peope without Health Insurance

'St Nicholas the Wonderworker' Church in the largest residential district of Meden Rudnik in the coastal city of Burgas, has launched an initiative aimed at people without health insurance and those on low incomes. From this month, two medical consulting rooms within the church complex will offer free-of-charge examinations and assistance to those in need.

When Father Emilian first took charge of the parish, the church itself had not yet been built. Today the complex continues to be completed gradually, but the clergy have sought ways to support worshippers not only through faith.

Father Emilian:

“First we offered spiritual support through our services, and now we are providing healthcare for those in need. The clinics will operate every Thursday, when examinations will be carried out by doctors from different specialties. Thursday was chosen because it is the day dedicated to St Nicholas. Our church bears his name and he is the patron saint of our city.”

Alongside spiritual support, the heart also needs physical care. For that reason, the first consultations at the church are being conducted by cardiovascular specialists.

During one consultation, a doctor told a patient:

“Your blood pressure, measured twice, is high. Do you have symptoms such as headaches or palpitations?”

The patient replied: “I do feel dizzy.” Dr Yoana Kyushelieva, a medical resident, said:

“All of our patients here today have had elevated blood pressure. We are doing something extremely important — preventative screening for major socially significant diseases, including hypertension. Regular monitoring of blood pressure is vital, especially for at-risk groups. The idea is for people who have not previously checked their blood pressure at home to gain an understanding of whether they may have a problem, so they can then be monitored regularly.” One patient, Oksana, welcomed the initiative:

“It’s very good, because many elderly people pass through here. They constantly need attention, so I think this is a very good idea.”

For now, doctors are bringing their own equipment, but the plan is for the consulting rooms to be fully equipped.

Cardiologist Dr Borche Nikolovski explained:

“We will consider what additional equipment is needed — for example, an examination couch, a medicine cabinet that we can supervise, or essential medicines which, under medical control, could be given to people facing financial hardship. We could also provide diabetes medication for those who cannot afford modern treatment, or drugs for cholesterol.”

The initiative is supported by the hospital in Meden Rudnik disrtrict, which will send specialists each week on a voluntary basis.

Associate Professor Lilyana Mircheva from the hospital said:

“Our hospital is multidisciplinary and able to provide specialists from virtually all fields. Father Emilian and I discussed the possibility of paediatricians attending, as well as endocrinologists, since obesity and diabetes are also socially significant diseases. A surgeon may also come if there is interest among residents of Meden Rudnik and people wishing to be examined.”

There are also plans to open a dental clinic. For now, medical consultations will take place every Thursday between 16:00 and 17:00.