БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Church in Burgas Opens Medical Clinics for Peope without Health Insurance

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
EN
Запази

There is also an idea to open a dental office

бургаския храм bdquoсв николай чудотворецldquo отварят два медицински кабинета хората без здравни осигуровки

'St Nicholas the Wonderworker' Church in the largest residential district of Meden Rudnik in the coastal city of Burgas, has launched an initiative aimed at people without health insurance and those on low incomes. From this month, two medical consulting rooms within the church complex will offer free-of-charge examinations and assistance to those in need.

When Father Emilian first took charge of the parish, the church itself had not yet been built. Today the complex continues to be completed gradually, but the clergy have sought ways to support worshippers not only through faith.

Father Emilian:
“First we offered spiritual support through our services, and now we are providing healthcare for those in need. The clinics will operate every Thursday, when examinations will be carried out by doctors from different specialties. Thursday was chosen because it is the day dedicated to St Nicholas. Our church bears his name and he is the patron saint of our city.”

Alongside spiritual support, the heart also needs physical care. For that reason, the first consultations at the church are being conducted by cardiovascular specialists.

During one consultation, a doctor told a patient:
“Your blood pressure, measured twice, is high. Do you have symptoms such as headaches or palpitations?”
The patient replied: “I do feel dizzy.”

Dr Yoana Kyushelieva, a medical resident, said:
“All of our patients here today have had elevated blood pressure. We are doing something extremely important — preventative screening for major socially significant diseases, including hypertension. Regular monitoring of blood pressure is vital, especially for at-risk groups. The idea is for people who have not previously checked their blood pressure at home to gain an understanding of whether they may have a problem, so they can then be monitored regularly.”

One patient, Oksana, welcomed the initiative:
“It’s very good, because many elderly people pass through here. They constantly need attention, so I think this is a very good idea.”

For now, doctors are bringing their own equipment, but the plan is for the consulting rooms to be fully equipped.

Cardiologist Dr Borche Nikolovski explained:
“We will consider what additional equipment is needed — for example, an examination couch, a medicine cabinet that we can supervise, or essential medicines which, under medical control, could be given to people facing financial hardship. We could also provide diabetes medication for those who cannot afford modern treatment, or drugs for cholesterol.”

The initiative is supported by the hospital in Meden Rudnik disrtrict, which will send specialists each week on a voluntary basis.

Associate Professor Lilyana Mircheva from the hospital said:
“Our hospital is multidisciplinary and able to provide specialists from virtually all fields. Father Emilian and I discussed the possibility of paediatricians attending, as well as endocrinologists, since obesity and diabetes are also socially significant diseases. A surgeon may also come if there is interest among residents of Meden Rudnik and people wishing to be examined.”

There are also plans to open a dental clinic. For now, medical consultations will take place every Thursday between 16:00 and 17:00.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в частното училище край София
2
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в...
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
3
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Данните за "Петрохан" вече са в парламента, взаимните нападки продължават
4
Данните за "Петрохан" вече са в парламента, взаимните...
Било е проведено учение между ОД на МВР - Монтана и разследваната по случая "Петрохан" "Национална агенция за контрол на защитените територии"
5
Било е проведено учение между ОД на МВР - Монтана и разследваната...
От „Продължаваме промяната“ с петиция за международно разследване на случая „Петрохан“
6
От „Продължаваме промяната“ с петиция за международно...

Най-четени

Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
1
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
2
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо?
3
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
4
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
5
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви издирваните по случая "Петрохан"
6
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви...

More from: Health

Record Number of Blood Donors in Burgas in 2025
Record Number of Blood Donors in Burgas in 2025
Rise in Calls from Children with Suicidal Thoughts in 2025 Rise in Calls from Children with Suicidal Thoughts in 2025
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Bulgaria’s Oldest University Hospital Seeks Donors for Urgent Repairs Bulgaria’s Oldest University Hospital Seeks Donors for Urgent Repairs
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Flu Activity on the Decline: What Are the Most Common Complications After Infection? Flu Activity on the Decline: What Are the Most Common Complications After Infection?
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
After Footage of Women Undergoing Gynaecological Check-ups Were Leaked on to Adult Websites: Authorities Search Eight Addresses in Sofia After Footage of Women Undergoing Gynaecological Check-ups Were Leaked on to Adult Websites: Authorities Search Eight Addresses in Sofia
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Anonymous Tip Raises Alarm over Secret Filming in Sofia Gynaecology Clinic - What Are the Rights of Patients? Anonymous Tip Raises Alarm over Secret Filming in Sofia Gynaecology Clinic - What Are the Rights of Patients?
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Следите на Калушев в Краево: Какво знаят местните хора за дейността му?
Следите на Калушев в Краево: Какво знаят местните хора за дейността...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
МВР предостави на БНТ документи за учението между ОД на МВР - Монтана и НПО-то на Калушев МВР предостави на БНТ документи за учението между ОД на МВР - Монтана и НПО-то на Калушев
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
БНТ с достъп до показанията на трима от ключовите свидетели по случая „Петрохан“ БНТ с достъп до показанията на трима от ключовите свидетели по случая „Петрохан“
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Скандал и взаимни обвинения в парламента заради случая „Петрохан“ Скандал и взаимни обвинения в парламента заради случая „Петрохан“
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
У нас
Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа между два тира на Северната...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Остър завой в екологичната политика на Съединените щати
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
По света
Длъжни ли са търговците да приемат плащане с евробанкноти с номинал...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
В бургаския храм „Св. Николай Чудотворец“ отварят два...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ