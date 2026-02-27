БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
An Eight-Month-Old Baby and a 91-Year-Old Woman Were Airlifted to Sofia and Plovdiv by Emergency Medical Helicopter

Снимка: BTA

An eight-month-old baby and a 91-year-old woman were transported by the teams of the operational bases in Sofia and Sliven, the Air Emergency Medical Centre said in a Facebook post on February 27.

The alert concerning the baby, who was in a serious condition, was received from 'Ivan Skenderov' hospital in Gotse Delchev. The on-duty medical team — Dr Tina Dimitrova and nurse Polya Markova from the Regional Air Emergency Medical Base in Sofia — responded to the call.

Together with pilots Captain Aleksandar Pavlov and Captain Velin Andreev, they carried out the flight between Gotse Delchev (South-Western Bulgaria) and the hospital helipad of University Hospital 'Sveta Ekaterina'. A team from Pirogov Emergency Hospital, equipped with a paediatric resuscitation ambulance and accompanied by Dr Dimitrova, took over the infant and transported the child to the emergency hospital.

The second alert was issued by the emergency department of 'Ivan Seliminski' hospital in Sliven concerning a 91-year-old woman injured in a domestic accident.

The on-duty medical team — Dr Martin Mladenov and nurse Veselina Stoyanova — together with the flight captains, transported the injured woman from the hospital in Sliven (South-Eastern Bulgaria) to University Hospital Sv. Georgi – Plovdiv, where she was admitted for treatment.

