Bulgarian and Two Romanians Given New Lease of Life Following Organ Donation

A 37-year-old woman’s organs have given a second chance at life to three patients — a Bulgarian and two Romanians — following the family’s generous decision to donate her organs.

The donation was carried out by a team from Acibadem City Clinic Tokuda University Hospital, coordinated by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bilyana Kamenova, with Prof. Dr. Nikolay Mladenov heading the Clinic of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care.

As a result, a 46-year-old man received a life-saving liver transplant, performed successfully by a team from the Military Medical Academy – led by Prof. Dr. Ivelin Takorov.



Due to a lack of suitable recipients in Bulgaria, the two kidneys were allocated to Romania under the bilateral agreement between the two countries. According to the hospitals involved, the patients are in good overall condition and remain under medical supervision in intensive care

Photos by Miltray Medical Academy

The Ministry of Health of Bulgaria and the Executive Agency Medical Supervision expressed their sincere condolences to the donor’s family and deep gratitude for their noble decision, made in a difficult moment, to save human lives. hanks are expressed to the teams of the medical institutions.