Record Number of Blood Donors in Burgas in 2025

The state hospital in Burgas has reported a record number of blood donors. At the end of 2025, the hospital’s transfusion haematology department set itself the ambitious goal of surpassing the 2024 record, when 10,833 people expressed willingness to donate and 9,176 ultimately gave blood.

By the close of 2025, the team had called on residents to join donation campaigns in an effort to reach 10,000 donors — a target they came close to achieving. A total of 11,213 people registered their willingness to donate last year, with 9,812 completing the process; the remainder were excluded on medical grounds.

The latest result builds on the success of 2024 and reinforces the city’s standing as a national leader in voluntary, unpaid blood donation.

The figures point to a sustained upward trend and growing public engagement. Of the total number of donors, 2,060 were women and 7,752 men. Particularly encouraging is the fact that more than 3,000 people donated blood for the first time, indicating an expanding volunteer base and greater awareness among younger people.

The donated blood helped 12,237 patients treated across all hospitals in Burgas. These included people undergoing emergency and planned surgery, mothers giving birth, children, patients with oncohaematological and chronic conditions, as well as those injured in accidents. Each donor contributed to saving several lives.

According to the management of the hospital in Burgas, such a high number of donors has never been recorded in the history of organised blood donation in the region. The hospital expressed sincere gratitude to all volunteers, as well as to institutions, organisations and municipalities across the region for their active support and partnership in donation campaigns.

Part of the success has been attributed to mobile blood-donation drives, which the hospital expanded at the end of last year and the beginning of this one. Teams visited the municipalities of Nesebar and Karnobat, with another campaign scheduled in Aytos on 19 February. Observations show that outreach campaigns tend to attract more young people and women.