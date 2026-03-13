БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Will Bulgaria Lose EU Funds Over Delayed Building of Air Ambulance Bases?

Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Cervical and colorectal cancer screening is expected to start in June in three districts in the country

Снимка: BTA

Mihail Okoliyski, caretaker Minister of Health, has warned that Bulgaria could lose nearly €90 million in European Union funding for the national air ambulance service. The risk arises because deadlines for building helicopter bases have not been met, and for one of the six planned bases there is not even a secured terrain.

“What we have proposed — after discussions this morning with the caretaker prime minister and deputy prime minister — is to remove the construction of the bases from the Recovery and Resilience Plan to avoid losing over €80 million for the helicopters. These bases and hangars should instead be funded separately by the state and completed as a distinct measure,” said Minister Okoliyski at a press conference on March 13.

The ministry also addressed national screening programmes for cervical and colorectal cancer. Due to concerns about the public procurement process, a report will be submitted to the public Prosecutor's Office. A pilot screening phase is scheduled to begin in three regions at the start of June.


