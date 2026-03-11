Caretaker Cabinet Approves Changes to State Representatives on NHIF Supervisory Board

The Council of Ministers on March 11 adopted a decision to change the state representatives on the Supervisory Board of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The following have been appointed as state representatives: Stanimir Mihaylov, Deputy Minister of Finance; Vladimir Afenliev, Deputy Minister of Health; Maria Belomorova, Director of the “Budget and Finance” Directorate at the Ministry of Health; and Milena Krastanova, Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency.

Stanimir Mihaylov has also been appointed as Chair of the NHIF Supervisory Board.